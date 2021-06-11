Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla is the most desirable man on TV, Vikas Gupta reveals he dated Pratyusha Banerjee, Nia Sharma gets a proposal and more

It's time to update you on the trending TV news of the day. So, here we are with the weekly recap of things.

Sidharth Shukla is the most desirable man on TV

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla has been named as the most desirable man on TV. The actor has grabbed the top spot on the 'Times Most Desirable Man on TV' list. He beat the likes of , Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , Mohsin Khan, , , Varun Sood, , , , and others. This is for the second time in a row that the actor has grabbed the first position on the list.

proposed by her co-star

Shocking as it may sound to you, it is true. However, it was just a prank. It so happened that Nia Sharma who is shooting for a song with Kamal Kumar decided to prank the crew members. Kamal told SpotboyE, "We were waiting for the shot, everyone was busy doing their own thing when I suddenly went on my knees and proposed to her. Everyone was shocked until both, Nia and I started laughing. Though it was not serious, Nia is a gorgeous girl who wouldn't want to propose to her."

Ayesha Singh reacts to trend of #BoycottGHKPM

Seeing the current track of how Bhawani Kaku aka is trying to get Virat and Pakhi closer, the fans of the show lashed out at the makers and slammed the makers. They began a trend on Twitter called #BoycottGHKPM. Ayesha Singh reaction to the same saying, "These things don't affect me because they are just showcasing their emotions. Writers are very smart and they know how to create interesting storylines. They are just doing their job and if people are reacting so strongly, it means the writers have succeeded in getting emotions and reactions from people. I am sure when the story will take another twist, people will get back to liking it."

's sabbatical

The newbie mommy, Anita Hassanandani has been busy enjoying her motherhood these days and working out. The actress has now left the industry. When asked whether pandemic was the reason, Anita said, "So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

Sidharth Shukla opens up on his relationship status

Broken But Beautiful 3 actor was asked in ETimes interview, whether he is single or taken to which he replied saying, "I would say, keep guessing (smiles!). I’m single if you want me to be and taken if you desire so!"

Vikas Gupta reveals he dated

In an interview with TOI, Vikas Gupta revealed that he was dating the late actress for some time. The producer said and former Bigg Boss contestant said, "We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her."