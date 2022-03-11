Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash talks about her bond with beau Karan Kundrra's mother, to find his bride on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, Karan Kundrra and his parents visit Tejasswi Prakash's house, Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble, reacts to speculations following his viral post, leaves Kapil embarrassed during Bachchhan Paandey special and many interesting things took place in the TV industry today. You might have missed some important updates about TV and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the television industry. So, below is the list of trending TV news of today… Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: After the alleged tiff, now Akshay Kumar embarrasses Kapil Sharma

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash talks about her bond with beau Karan Kundrra's mother

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash spoke her heart out about Karan's mother and said that they love each other a lot. She said, "Sasuma is too soon. But I love her and she loves me. We have a gala time whenever we meet. We are so similar in so many ways and whenever it comes to Karan, his mother, and me, Karan is always on another team. It is very painful for Karan to watch his mother and me together (laughs). Because we are just crazy." She continued saying, "We say whatever our hearts say. If you ever talk to Karan's mother she is zero filters. She always speaks her heart out and not what others think or the media thinks. Karan is like mamma aap kya kar rahe ho... We are very similar in a lot of ways. I have told Sunny (Karan) that we should take both our moms out." Also Read - Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's marriage in trouble? Actor REACTS to speculations following his viral post

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti - After Rakhi Sawant, Mika Singh finds his bride on the reality show

Popular singer Mika Singh is all set to find his bride on the reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'. The promo was captioned as, "Mika ko hai jeevansaathi ki talaash. Kis khushnaseeb par ayega Mika ka dil (sic)." The promo was shared along with a link to register for the show. According to the link, it was shared that May 8 will be the last day to submit applications on the show. In the video, Mika was seen on the couch and grooving on his song Dhinka Chika. He said, “London ho, Paris ho, ya Jhumri Telaiya...Tujhe pata hai, kitni shaadiyan aur partiyan hoti hain. aur mere hi gaano pe lakho rishte aur kadoron dil judte hain. Lekin maine kabhi socha hi nahi ki mere dil ke connection ka kya. Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan".

Karan Kundrra and his parents visit Tejasswi Prakash's house

Recently, Karan visited his ladylove Tejasswi's house along with his parents. The trio got papped outside Naagin 6 actress house. Karan posed for the pics as he made his way to his car. Is their wedding on the cards?

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have landed in legal trouble as they refused to shoot and promote the music album by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association were approached by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. informed that M/s Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited had signed an agreement with them for providing services of Pawandeep and Arunita. The two were signed by their member for a romantic album of 20 songs.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's marriage in trouble?

Arjun Bijlani's recent Instagram post went viral on social media and his fans were worried about him. The post shared by Arjun had that 'Forever is a lie' with a heartbroken emoticon and netizens speculated that all is not well between the couple. However, Arjun has finally reacted to the speculations around his relationship. He took to his Instagram and shared another post of him along with his wife and wrote, " This love is forever!!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life...Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us. Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love …#love #life #arjunbijlani #nehaswami #shaadi #forever @nehaswamibijlani."

The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar leaves Kapil embarrassed during Bachchhan Paandey special

Akshay Kumar came on the Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. There were reports that Akshay will never come to Kapil's show as he was upset with the comedian for breaching his trust. In the promo video, Akshay left Kapil embarrassed after he himself invites him to his Holi party. In the promo, Jacqueline reveales that she never plays Holi, Akshay invites her to his house to play Holi. Kapil interrupts and says, 'Holi bhi aapke ghar pe, filmein bhi aap hi karo, sab aap hi kar lo'. Akshay replies saying, “Tu bata? Tere yahan aa jayein? Kaunse vale ghar pe aayein.”

