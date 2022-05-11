Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz, Bharti Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Mika Singh, Anupamaa, Naagin 6 and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day today. Hina Khan is all set to walk the red carpet of Cannes this year, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans trend SidNaaz for a special reason, Bharti Singh spills the beans on the second baby, the wedding of Mika Singh has become the talk of the town, new twist in Naagin 6 and more. Also Read - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes heads turn in uber-hot mirror selfie draped in towel

Hina Khan to walk the Cannes red carpet this year

Hina Khan to walk the Cannes red carpet this year

star Hina Khan is going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes this year. This is her second time at the Cannes, having walked the red carpet in 2019. This year Hina Khan will launch the poster of her Indo-English film. "Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the , and hence Hina will be seen again at the Cannes Red Carpet. She walked not once but twice on the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide," a source told ETimes.

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash starrer to get more interesting

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash starrer to get more interesting

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 is one of the most-loved fantasy drama. The show recently saw an entry of Zeeshan Khan as Nevla. And now, soon a dragon is going to make an appearance in Naagin 6. Yes, you read that right. who plays Urvashi in the series will be revealed to be a dragon, state reports. Interesting, no?

Sakshi Tanwar opens up on 8 years of a busy life

Recently, Mai actress Sakshi Tanwar opened up on how she had considered her work her everything while shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actress revealed that she didn't attend one single wedding or function as she used to be super busy. "Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time," Sakshi told Femina. The actress, however, has learned her lesson and is now looking forward to being a doting parent and managing her work.

Kanika Maan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

's TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 12th season. , Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, , and more celebs are confirmed to be participating in the stunt-based reality TV show. And a new name that has come forward is Kanika Maan. Munawar Faruqui and are reportedly yet to confirm their participation.

Anupamaa makers are not bothered with the Stop Ruining Anupamaa trend

, , and starrer TV show Anupamaa is currently all about MaAn Ki Shaadi. Recently, the show got a lot of flak for the simple wedding. A source close to the development of the show told BollywoodLife, "Yes, we saw the trend but it is nothing to worry about. We wanted to show a middle class wedding here. Anupamaa is not rich nor is Anuj Kapadia. We wanted that bit of relatability. Also, it is not a regular wedding. When the makers saw the trend, they were glad. The plan worked. Not every wedding happens with elaborate mehendi and the works in the Indian middle class. We wanted to keep it that way."

Bharti Singh is planning baby no. 2?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy in April. The two are managing both work and parenting duties together. Recently, Bharti opened up on planning baby no 2. Yes, you read that right. The actress jokingly said that she wants her baby boy to have a sibling. Bharti shared she wants a daughter. Bharti also shared her plans on revealing Golla's face. She said they need to respect the decision of elders. Bharti shared they have conducted a baby's photoshoot and she cannot wait to share the pictures from there soon.

Mika Singh shoots for 48-hours non-stop

Mika Singh is shooting for his swayamvar Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat. He recently shot for 48 hours straight. The singer has been shooting for a music video in the sweltering heat in Chandigarh. Surely, it shows his level of dedication. Mika Singh has devoted all his soul and heart to the shoot. It appears that he is putting forth his best efforts to create the best music video for his show.

SidNaaz trends for a special reason

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's shipname SidNaaz has achieved a new milestone on Instagram. It has crossed 8.7 million impressions. SidNaaz fans have been trending the hashtag to celebrate the same.

Love you both beyond words ❤️ SidNaaz Our Pride SIDHEARTS LOVE SIDHARTH SHUKLA NAAZ ON SHEHNAAZ #SidharthShukla and #ShehnaazGill = #SidNaaz#OurPrideSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UMqdgoogcZ — Pooja mehta (@Poojamehta001) May 11, 2022

