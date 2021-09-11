Here's a look at the important trending TV news today. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome a baby girl; Kangana Ranaut hints at entering politics and more

feels Raqesh Bapat is NOT the man for Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande shuts Shaheer Sheikh up after he reveals her marriage plans with beau Vicky Jain

Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi called out Shamita on social media. The Shakti actress Kamya slammed Shamita as she wrote, "U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT." Kamya even bashed Shamita for her disrespectful behavior with her connection Raqesh. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's cute chemistry test will make you fall in love with Archana and Manav – watch video

SidNaaz fans troll Divya Agarwal for calling Sidharth Shukla 'akdu' and Shehnaaz Gill irritating

Well, recently there is an old viral video of Divya that is going viral all over social media. In the video, Divya said late Bigg Boss 13 winenr Sidharth Shukla has ‘akad’ and Shehnaaz Gill is ‘irritating’. #SidNaaz fans are massively trolling Divya and slamming her for her rude comments.

Post 's wife Sunita slams Krushna Abhishek; the latter prays for truce says, 'We love each other despite the internal issues'

After Sunita's statement, Krushna was getting clicked while taking home Lord Ganesha’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Krushna said, “Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us)”.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother shares a heartwarming picture of late Sidharth Shukla says, 'Your family is my family'

Shehbaz also took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Sidharth from his Bigg Boss 13 days and wrote, 'SHER. Tera dard mera dard ur family is my family.'

Pavitra Rishta 2 actress recalls her first awkward meeting with

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared that the first interaction with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput was weird as he was angry on her for coming late. The actress shared in an interview with Quint, “It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own...We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am.”