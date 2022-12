TOP TV Newsmakers of the day: Today, we have a lot of things in the TV section. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill celebrating Sidharth Shukla, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 16, Nia Sharma and Shraddha Arya at the Indian Television Awards 2022 and more have grabbed headlines in the TV News section today. So, without further ado, let's check out who and what made the news in the TV world today. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma reveals playing Pakhi affected her mental health; says, 'I used to talk to Neil'

Aishwarya Sharma's mental health affected while playing Pakhi in GHKPM

Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi, a grey-shaded character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress has been essaying the role for the last two years. The actress revealed that she often wondered why Pakhi is so jealous and stuck behind Virat when he clearly doesn't love her. Aishwarya also spoke about her thoughts with , her husband and costar from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil gave an advice to her. Check out the whole story here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer is making a lot of noise in Entertainment News. The upcoming episode will have an interesting twist in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Now, that Akshara is expecting twins, things have changed in AbhiRa's life. Abhimanyu has become extra protective and possessive about her. And this is going to affect his bond with Akshara and the Goenkas. Check out more details here.

gushes about her son winning medals

Rupali Ganguly is a super proud mother. The Anupamaa actress took to her social media handle and shared pictures of her son online. She gushed about her son, Rudransh winning not one or two but three medals at the Shotokan karate tournament. Rupali Ganguly revealed that her son had bad stomach pain. Apart from Rupali and her husband, the whole family had attended the same. Check out her post here:

Divya Agarwal shares birthday bash pics

A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal turned 30. She partied away with her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Divya was proposed by her BFF Arjun on her birthday. The actress had gushed about the same in a heartfelt post. And now, Divya has shared a couple of pictures from her birthday bash. Check them out here.

Ayesha Singh talks about her bond with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin costars

Ayesha Singh is a popular name in the TV world. She plays Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress is the star of the show. Ayesha recently opened up on the bond she shares with her costars from the show. Be it Aria Sakaria, or others, find out what Ayesha Singh has to say about her costars here.

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her dressing at ITA Awards 2022

Nia Sharma attended the ITA Awards, Indian Television Awards 2022 held in the city last night. Nia wore a backless and plunging neckline dress for the event. Of late, people have been discussing how celebs are copying Urfi Javed whenever they dress up in skimpy clothes. And that's what has happened this time with Nia. Read all about it here.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates Sidharth Shukla

It is Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary today. Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her social media handle to share the celebration of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz shared pics of birthday cakes and later also shared pictures with Sidharth to honour his memory. Check out the pictures here.

Shraddha Arya is pregnant?

Shraddha Arya attended the Indian Television Awards 2022 with her husband Rahul Nagal in the city last night. The actress was seen having a difficult time with her designer gown. The actress was seen taking help from Rahul to walk. People got commenting on the post shared online. They wondered if is pregnant or is drunk. Check out the video here.

Gauahar Khan supports Shalin over Tina in Bigg Boss 16

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw the drama of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta having a shocking revelation about each other. A couple of days ago, Tina Datta taken to a secret room wherein she was shown the reality of Shalin. However, it seems Tina herself asked Shalin to not press the buzzer. After that, Shalin was exposed after he said that he did not have any feelings for Tina. Gauahar Khan who saw the episode and questioned the same. Here's what she said.

That's all in the TV News today.