Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan introduces 'jungle theme'

In the promo video, Salman says the life of contestants will be tough without comfortable things amidst the open sky and Vishwasundari tree. Salman jokingly asks how the contestants will sleep peacefully around the mosquitoes and various jungle insects. The promo is captioned as, “Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you? ”

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah opens up about the ongoing feud with Govinda

Now Krushna's wife Kashmera has reacted to the ongoing feud and in an interview, she said, "Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai" (Translation: Honestly, I don't have any interest in this whole situation. These people don't exist for me for the last five years. I don't want to talk about them anymore. Otherwise, I have a befitting answer for them)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta slams trolls over her alleged relationship with her co-star Raj Anadkat

Munmun penned two posts one for trolls and other for media. "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

Paras Chhabra feels Sidharth Shukla reunited him and Asim

Post Sidharth Shukla's untimely sudden demise, Boss 13 inmates Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz became friends. Paras said, “The moment Asim and I saw each other, we couldn't control our emotions and hugged each other. Asim in fact said ki milna toh tha but aise nahi milna tha humein. It is at that very moment that we decided that we shouldn't be keeping any animosity against each other and should be back to being friends. We also vowed to be in touch and to meet each other often. We both realized that no issue is so big in life that it cannot be resolved. Both of us took the first step towards each other at Sidharth's place. It was as if Sidharth reunited us from up there. We have learnt a big lesson from his loss and the lesson is that life is really short to keep grudges with one another and not talk to each other. Asim and I have spent a good time inside the Bigg Boss house together and both of us were close to Sidharth."