Let's have a look at who and what made the news in the TV world today. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BTS going viral to Bigg Boss 16, Shivangi Joshi, Anupamaa, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and more have grabbed headlines in today's TV news. While a new show is going to go on floors soon, a popular TV show is going to go off-air, an actress gushed about getting Rokafied and more. Let's catch up on the TOP TV newsmakers of the day.

Ayesha Singh, turn goofy with Aria Sakaria on the sets of GHKPM

We were treated to TWO BTS from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin today. Aria Sakaria who plays Savi in the show shared BTS with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh both. Though the two posts are different, Aria seems to be enjoying her time on the sets with her on-screen mother and father. Check out Aria Sakaira's posts with Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here.

Shivangi Joshi posts a cryptic caption around her dating rumours

Recently, actress Shivangi Joshi was linked to her Balika Vadhu 2 costar Randeep Rai. Reports surfaced stating that she has been seeing her costar for a couple of months now. The report claimed that Shivangi and Randeep did not date when they were working as Anand and Anandi on Balika Vadhu 2 but started dating later. However, Shivangi refuted the rumours soon. And now, her post consisting of a photoshoot is going viral. Fans feel she has taken a jibe at the reports. "Right now I’m all mine and I’m not sharing," she wrote in the caption. Check out Shivangi Joshi's post here:

Banni Chow Home Delivery to go off-air?

Well, if reports are anything to go by, Pravisht Mishra and starrer TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is going to go off-air soon. Banni Chow Home Delivery began airing in May this year. It is based on the popular Bengali TV show Khukumoni Home Delivery. Ulka and Pravisht won a lot of hearts and the show would grab a place in the TOP 5 on the TRP charts as well. However, of late, the TRPs have slipped and even the show was moved to an evening time slot. As per a report in TellyChakkar, BCHD will be replaced by a new show by Sandiip Sikcand with Sai Ketan Rao, Amandeep Sandhu and Srishti Singh in lead.

Baal Veer actor Dev Joshi talks about going on Moon

Recently, reports surfaced which stated that Baal Veer actor Dev Joshi has been selected to go on Moon as a part of DearMoon CREW. It will be a week-long trip sponsored by Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa in Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket for the first civilian mission on Moon. Dev opened up on the same recently and shared that he was always curious about the space. The actor applied for the mission when he came across a post by Yusaka. He also met the sponsor and had tons of interviews which was a part of the selection process.

opens up on her Roka and Engagement

Sonarika Bhadoria got rokafied and engaged on her birthday and it was not planned so. The pandit ji said the mahurat for 3rd December was good and it happened to be her birthday. It was Sonarika's mother who insisted that they both have a roka and get engaged formally in front of the family members with all the rituals and everything. Interestingly, Sonarika revealed that they got engaged at the same hotel in Goa where she and Vikas had their first outing.

opens up on having withdrawal sentiments

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted the game-based reality Tv show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is going to come to an end soon. The actor recently opened up about the same in his blog. He said that as the season's end comes nearer, he is experiencing withdrawal sentiments. He wrote that he will miss the routine and hopes that they will work together again.

Bigg Boss 16: Arti Singh on Tina and Shalin fight and bond

Recently, Shalin Bhanot's flip side after Tina Datta was fake eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house was revealed in front of the media. A lot of people reacted to the same. Now, Arti Singh has opened up about Tina and Shalin's relationship. Arti feels Tina is not using her brain and called Shalin a compulsive liar and insensitive. Check out more here.

Anupamaa's latest twist leaves MaAn fans hooked

Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) fans are having emotional time right now. The show has taken a drastic turn and there are some differences cropping up between Anupamaa and Anuj. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, fans will see an argument taking place between two onscreen lovebirds. And those who watched it online have reacted to the same. Check it out here.

That's all in the TV Newsmakers today.