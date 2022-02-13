Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant announces split from husband Ritesh, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty head to Alibaug to celebrate Valentine's Day and more

Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant announced that Ritesh and she were splitting due to some differences, Raqesh Bapat was seen with Shamita Shetty and her folks as they headed to Alibaug, an old interview of Karan Kundrra has gone viral