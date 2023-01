Let's catch up on the TV Newsmakers of the day. We have updates from what happened in the TV world in the last couple of hours and we must say, there are a lot of updates. From Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Updates to latest buzz on the popular TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16, Shark Tank India 2 and more have grabbed headlines. Urfi Javed has also made it to the news today. Let's catch up on who and what made the news and why below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik exposes Sajid Khan; Shiv Thakare takes strong stand against him for Sumbul Touqeer

Urfi Javed files complaint against BJP leader

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been embroiled in an exchange with BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh of late. And now, the actress-model has filed a complaint against Wagh. As per ETimes report, lawyer Nitin Satpute revealed that he has filed a complaint against Chitra for threatening and criminal intimidation. The same has been mailed to Woman Commission Chariwomen Rupali Chakankar in hopes to take the matter ahead. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Double eliminations this week? Not just Sajid Khan, Sreejita De too is out of Salman Khan's show?

Tina Datta's mother SLAMS Shalin Bhanot and Sreejita De

Bigg Boss 16 has been grabbed headlines for the bond between Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot in the past week. Shalin and Tina regularly made it to the Entertainment News as well. It was said that Shalin is being manipulated by Tina. And now, Tina's mom has slammed the popular belief saying that Shalin is not a teenager but a 40-year-old man who cannot be made to dance on someone's tunes. Tina's mom also slammed Sreejita De and Archana Gautam for their statements on Tina. Sreejita had called her home wrecker, Tina's mom is waiting for her to get out and answer her on the same. On the other hand, she also slammed Archana for her statement about using products bought by her married old boyfriend. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehzada trailer rules internet, Varisu beats Thunivu at box office, Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's bail gets rejected

Yet again the bail plea for Sheezan Khan has been rejected by Mumbai Court. Sheezan Khan has been arrested by Vasai Police after Tunisha Sharma's mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Tunisha passed away due to suicide on 24th December. Sheezan has denied allegations and maintained they parted ways on good terms. On the other hand, Tunisha's mother made shocking claims hinting at murder. Sheezan has been in custody since 25th December.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) giving it back to Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) when the latter comes threatening her in front of her house. Fans were happy to see Sherni Sai back in her fierce form again. Elsewhere, Sai is determined to make Virat (Neil Bhatt) spill the truth. Check out the whole story here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara being overwhelmed after seeing Abhir in the doctor's uniform at his school's fancy dress competition. Abhimanyu will get to hear Abhir's voice and he also helps him for the show though does not meet him. Fans who watched it online loved the episode. Check out the reactions here.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik exposes Sajid Khan

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Abdu Rozik talking to Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her uncle and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. They were discussing how Sajid Khan also pokes fun at them all. This expose by the housemates has been quite welcoming for the fans, especially Abdu's fans. Check out the whole report here.

Rakhi Sawant's brother reacts to her wedding

Recently, reports surfaced stating that Rakhi Sawant has changed her religion and embraced Islam when she married Adil Khan Durrani in July last year. Adil, on the hand, denied everything and later asked for some time to reveal everything, It is said that Rakhi Sawant changed her name to Fatima to marry Adil. Rakhi's brother has reacted to the same saying that he is unaware of such reports and claimed that it is a matter of husband and wife. Read more details here.

Bagha gets his Bawri back!

Monika Bhadoria who played Bawri opposite Tanmay Vekaria's Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quit the show a couple of years ago. And now, Bagha has finally got his new Bawri. Yes, you read that right. Navina Wadekar has replaced Monika as Bawri in the show. Pictures of the actress and the actor have been going viral. Check them out here:

Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump in glam style!

A couple of minutes ago, Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle to share some pictures. The film and television actress is expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar. Talking about the images, Gauahar looks extremely pretty in am embellished gown. She is seen flaunting her cute baby bump. Check out the pictures here:

