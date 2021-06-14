Trending TV News Today: Nikki Tamboli talks about how she is dealing with the loss of her brother, Ankita Lokhande makes a comeback on social media and more

The world of TV is always buzzing with news. We have so much happening whether it is about serial plots, interviews and new pics coming out on social media. Here is a lowdown on all the happening TV news of the day... Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni describes the dreams of the late actor when he was just 23 [Exclusive]

Nikki Tamboli's emotional statement

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who is now in Cape Town, South Africa has spoken about how she has not had the time to mourn the demise of her brother, Jatin Tamboli. She said that she has no one to share her feelings with after what happened. She also said that she has to be strong for her parents as they did break down if they saw her in tears.

Ankita Lokhande makes a comeback on social media

Just before the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande made a comeback on social media. She posted some pics with beau, Vicky Jain and of her, enjoying a walk in the rain. People have trolled her for it.

Sana Makbul celebrates in South Africa

Sana Makbul who is now in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 rang in her birthday with the team. She has shared a number of pics of her partying with the gang. Of late, her pics were Vishal Aditya Singh were much discussed.

Usha Nadkarni talks about SSR

Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni is still remembered as Savita Tai from the show. She spoke to us about the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The lady said, "He was a very shy young man. When he first came on the sets, he would be just seen reading books. One day I asked him what was he reading so diligently. He told me that he aspired to become a filmmaker, and wanted to study abroad. Hence, he was preparing for the same."