The big news of the day is that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the knot. She got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in a low-key ceremony in Lonavala. There are reports that Sajid Khan might stay on in Bigg Boss 16 till end of January. Here is a complete lowdown...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married to Shahnawaz Sheikh

As per reports in ABP, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh. He is a gym trainer by profession. It looks like the couple had been going steady for some time now. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had spoken about her guy on Bigg Boss. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has not revealed anything about him as yet. Only a few close friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit were seen at the marriage. We wonder why he has kept him as a secret so far? Only the actress can answer that!

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to stay on the show till mid January

As per The Real Khabri Sajid Khan is going to be on Bigg Boss 16 for a long time. It seems he will be there till the middle of January 2023. The filmmaker has been put in the eliminations very rarely. Fans have taken objections on the same. They feel this is unfair on the others.

Ulka Gupta disappointed on Banni Chow Home Delivery wrap

Ulka Gupta has told The Times of India that she is upset at how Banni Chow Home Delivery is wrapping up in January. She said that the team gave the show their everything. Producer Sumit Mittal said that the numbers at 6.30 pm were below expectations.

Mohsin Khan to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's next

Mohsin Khan is reported to be back on TV with Ekta Kapoor's new show. She is producing a show for Colors which is based on the fairy tale Beauty And The Beast. It seems she has approached Mohsin Khan for the same. With his looks, he is Prince material.

Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari celebrate in Krabi, Thailand

Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh and her husband Anugrah Tiwari are celebrating their anniversary in the gorgeous islands of Krabi in Thailand. Take a look at the pic...

