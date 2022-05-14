Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani, Swaran Ghar's Sangita Ghosh, Charu Asopa, Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Aneri Vajani has been confirmed as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Swaran Ghar actress Sangita Ghosh reacts to the hideous scene from the show and criticisms. Hina Khan jets off for Cannes 2022, Rubina Dilaik's bikini snaps go viral and more. Also Read - Naagin 6, May 14, Written Updates: Pratha feels defeated as Reynaksh holds her real mother-in-law captive and inches towards Amrit Kalash

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on her relationship with Karan Kundrra

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opened up on Karan Kundrra and her relationship. She called it not normal this is the first time she is dating an actor. Tejasswi revealed that she has been very private about her relationships. However, things changed after she started dating Karan. People watch their every move and every little thing. She also addressed the roka and apartment rumours. She said, "All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it." Read more here. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 2: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer again inflating figures; has the movie really crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide?

Aneri Vajani is the new Khiladi in KKK12

Anupamaa's Mukku aka Malvika Kapadia aka Aneri Vajani has confirmed to be a participant in 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Aneri opened up on joining the show saying, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge." Read the report here. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung TOPS poll for which boy idol fans want to give roses to [Deets Inside]

Hina Khan jets off to Cannes

Hina Khan is going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes this year as well. Hina was tapped at the airport in a purple coord set. She was all smiles for the paparazzi as she left for the Film festival at French Riviera. Check out Hina's pictures here.

Rubina Dilaik raises temperature with poolside bikini snaps

Rubina Dilaik who will soon join Rohit Shetty and others for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is busy chilling in the pool and raising temperatures on social media. The actress shared some bikini snaps on her Instagram that instantly went viral on social media. Check out the pictures here.

Sangita Ghosh REACTS to criticisms of a Swaran Ghar scene

Sangita Ghosh released a statement on all the criticisms that her and 's TV show Swaran Ghar have been getting lately over a scene. Sangita said that the team has realised the mistake they made. She took a stand on behalf of the team saying, "I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video also. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually. The intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned. The team has already realised where they went wrong. And as actors, we do not have the last word but I think everyone will be careful next time." Read the whole report here.

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air for a while now. Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, , Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and the crew members of The Kapil Sharma Show partied with the cast members of Jug Jug Jeeyo - Neetu Kapoor, , , Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul on the last day. Check out some of the pictures here.

Charu Asopa opens up on motherhood

Charu Asopa opened up on embracing motherhood and the complications following Zianna's birth. Charu had a C-section for Zianna. And due to that, she wasn't able to breastfeed Zianna. After 7 days, she got milk to breastfeed Zianna and throughout, Charu was extremely stressed and had anxiety attacks. Charu has taken up workouts and is not keen on getting back to work so soon. She heaped praises on her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her mother for being the strong and supportive women in her life.

Sehban and Reem reuinte

and Reem Sameer were heavily shipped when they worked together in Tujhse Hai Raabta. Sehban played Malhar to Reem's Kalyani. While Sehban is busy with Spy Bahu, Reem is busy with Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan. However, the two are coming together for Kalyani and Malhar's fans. Reem announced the collaboration with a BTS picture with Sehban. She wrote, "Aapki #Minnatein humne sun li! Giving you something special, a piece of our heart." It seems Minnatein is the name of their song.

New entrant in Anupamaa

Rohit Bakshi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin Toh Hoga fame will soon enter , , and starrer Anupamaa. He will make a huge impact on Anuj and Anu and other characters' lives. Whether he will make a positive impact or negative is not yet known.

Manit Joura returns to Kundali Bhagya

Manit Joura who had quit Kundali Bhagya a couple of months ago has returned to the sets and resumed working for the show, it seems. A report in TellyChakkar said that Manit has begun shooting for and starrer Kundali Bhagya already.

That's all in the TV news today.