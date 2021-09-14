It's time to walk you through the TV newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt turn Dayaben-Jethalal and the result is hilarious – watch video

Shehnaaz Gill to come back stronger

Shehnaaz Gill is utterly distraught after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actress confessed her love to him on countless occasions and considered him to be a family. In these tragic times, sources say that Sidharth's mom is taking care of Shehnaaz. The source adds that Rita Shukla doesn't want Shehnaaz Gill to keep mourning and immerse herself in work. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Shocking twists to look forward to in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

Rahul Mahajan still in denial about Sidharth's demise

Sidharth Shukla's demise is truly a shocking incident for all. A lot of people are yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us. And one of them is Rahul Mahajan. The entertainer in an interview revealed that he still feels as though Sidharth would pick his call.

Netizens root for Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's Anuj-Anupamaa

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna having a dream about Anupamaa. And the scene has left MaAn fans gushing over their chemistry.

Virat and Pakhi's funny video

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat and Pakhi aka Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two adorable goofballs in real life. they recently created a reel video in which they both turned Jethlal and Dayaben aka Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The video is a really fun one to watch.

Nia Sharma buys a swanky abode in the city

Nia Sharma has bought a new house in the city. The swanky abode includes a chandelier, loads of mirrors, ceiling to floor windows and more.

