Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar celebrate a new milestone as their show completes 100 episodes. Bigg Boss 15's host Salman Khan reprimands contestant Rakhi Sawant for passing cheap comments about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's closeness. Bigg Boss 15's evited contestant Umar Riaz breaks silence on his old tweet about Sidharth Shukla and more. It's time we update you, folks, on the trending TV News of the day. Here's who and what made news in the TV world... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz BREAKS SILENCE on his viral tweet on Sidharth Shukla; 'I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right but...'

2's and overwhelmed by their fans love Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 100 episodes; Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar overwhelmed by their fans love

’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently crossed the 100 episodes. In a recent interview with ETimes, Nakuul and Disha spoke about their new milestone and thanked their fans for the immense love and support they gave to their show. In a recent interview with ETimes, Actress Disha, who plays the role of Priya in the show said, “With every episode, we have strived to give something new to the audience.” Actor Nakuul who plays the role of Ram in the show called the journey beautiful and exciting. Also Read - Salman Khan DENIED interim relief by Mumbai Court in defamation case against Panvel neighbour

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 100 episodes; Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar overwhelmed by their fans love

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz breaks silence on his viral tweet on Sidharth Shukla

Umar Riaz was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house because of his violent behaviour against Pratik Sehajpal. Soon after his eviction, an old tweet of his went viral on social media. In the tweet, Umad demanded justice for brother Asim Riaz when Sidharth Shukla had pushed him in Bigg Boss 13 house. In an interview with Bombay Times, Umar Riaz was quoted saying, "I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz BREAKS SILENCE on his viral tweet on Sidharth Shukla; 'I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right but...'

Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in traditional attire as she celebrates her first Makar Sankranti post wedding

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande got married to her long-time boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The actress shared a video wherein she was seen wearing a black saree with red border. She accessorized her look with pearl jewels and looked beautiful in her traditional attire.

Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi did not like the 'Jagat Didi' comment on Shamita Shetty by Tejasswi Prakash

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant talk about Shamita Shetty. Rakhi tease Tejasswi and says that if Raqesh Bapat was not Shamita's beau, then Karan Kundrra would haev fallen for her on the show. Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty Jagat Didi. Well, Kamya Panjabi took to her twitter and wrote, "Jagat didi? Seriously? U guys talk shit".

Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani comes out in Tejasswi Prakash's support

Actress Aneri Vajani who plays the role of Malvika in Anupamaa show supported Bigg Boss 15 conetsants Tejasswi Prakash. “Tejasswi is an all in one package. She is entertaining, she’s courageous, she’s formed bonds and been all out in tasks. I see all the qualities of a winner in her.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani comes out in Tejasswi Prakash's support [EXCLUSIVE]