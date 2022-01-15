Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar overwhelmed by fans' love, Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant and more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar celebrate a new milestone as their show completes 100 episodes. Bigg Boss 15's host Salman Khan reprimands contestant Rakhi Sawant for passing cheap comments about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's closeness. A look at the top trending TV News of the day.