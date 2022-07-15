Ami Trivedi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Mohena Kumari, Chhavi Mittal, Bigg Boss 16 and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day, Ami Trivedi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up on playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Khatron Ke Khiladi's former contestant Anushka Sen revealed the advice to Jannat Zubair. Chhavi Mittal slams the trolls, Mohena Kumari celebrates 3 months of her son's birth and more. Let's catch up on the TV Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Sushmita Sen breaks all ties with brother Rajeev Sen after his separation with wife Charu Asopa?

Ami Trivedi opens up on playing Dayaben in TMKOC

Ami Trivedi is winning hearts as Manjiri in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There were reports earlier that Ami Trivedi has been approached to play Dayaben, ages ago. However, there weren't any updates on that front. Recently, Ami Trivedi opened up on the same. The actress expressed that back when the rumours first started, she would have loved to take it up as back then Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not in her kitty. But with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she is content in her space.

Rajeev Sen reacts to Sushmita Sen's dating news

Last evening, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's dating news surfaced and ever since everyone has been talking about the same thing. Rajeev Sen was reached out to for a statement on the same. Sushmita's brother, however, had no clue about her relationship and the news. He said that he would first talk to his sister. Rajeev said that he is pleasantly surprised. He refused to comment for the time being as Sushmita hadn't confirmed it from her end.

Mohena celebrates 3 months of son Ayaash's birth

Mohena Kumar embraced motherhood three months ago. The former actress welcomed a son with her husband, Suyesh Rawat. Mohena shared two pictures on her gram and wished her son on completing 3 months today. In another post, Mohena wrote, "Making the most of this wondrous time, These tiny feet become you heartbeat and the smiles could give you joy. That could last a lifetime. A person changes when they have a child… Becoming a parent makes you live an eternity in each moment , not care about the world’s why , what and how all you do is you live for the now. Thank you for coming into our lives Dear Ayaansh."

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 16

For a long time now, there have been talks of Bigg Boss 16. A lot of celebrity names have cropped up as the rumoured contestant of Salman Khan's reality TV show. Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly go on-air in October. And now, as per the report in RellyChakkar, Munawar Faruqui is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Looks like after winning Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui now wants to win Bigg Boss 16.

Chhavi Mittal slas trolls

Chhavi Mittal recently fought cancer. The actress has been sharing her journey and her triumphs every day about overcoming the same and her other achievement in her journey of recovery. Chhavi has been sharing a lot of pictures related to her body while talking about the same. However, some have been trolling her in the comments section. Chhavi slammed them in a heartfelt and a lengthy post sharing the pictures from her cancer days and after cancer recovery picture.

Anushka's advice for Jannat for KKK12

Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year. Jannat is friends with Anushka Sen who had participated in KKK in the previous season. Anushka just told her to do her best. She added that there's nothing one can do as a pre for such a TV show. However, Anushka did add that she asked her to have loads of fun as it is once in a lifetime experience to be a part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 journey.

Naagin 6's Mahekk gets robbed

Mahekk Chahal, who plays Maheck in Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6, recently got robbed via online fraud. Mahekk revealed that she wanted to courier something and she check one website for the same. The actress called the concerned person who asked her to register online and make a payment of Rs 10. He asked her the mode of payment and she responded saying Google pay. Instantly, she got an encrypted link asking her to forward a message to a number within 20 seconds. And she was robbed of Rs 49,000 in an instant. Mahekk took a leave to initiate action against the fraud. Mahekk also froze all her bank accounts.

That's all in the TV News today.