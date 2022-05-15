Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Sriti Jha, Helly Shah and more have made it to the newsmakers in the TV world today. Hina Khan's pictures from the UK Asian Film Festival went viral. Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrated his Balika Vadhu stint. Sriti Jha opened up on participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said that it is out of her comfort zone. Helly Shah jetted off to the French Riviera to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and more. Here's a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world today... Also Read - Anveshi Jain aka Gandii Baat's Neeta Bhabhi, Rani Chatterjee aka Mastram's Chanewali and more HOTTEST female character in Indian web series

Hina Khan's gorgeous look from UKAFF 2022

Hina Khan wore an ivory corset styled custom wear designer outfit at the UK AFF 2022. Hina Khan's pictures are going viral on social media and her fans have been trending #HinaKhanAtUKAFF2022 on Twitter. Hina was deliciated at the UK Asian Film Festival. Fans loved her gorgeous look. Check it out here.

Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate 10 years of BV stint

Sidharth Shukla's fans never forget to celebrate him, his shows and his achievements. Recently, Sidharth's fans celebrated his stint on the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. His fans made a trend of 10 YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV on Twitter and shared various videos and pictures of Sidharth as Shiv. Check out the report here.

Helly Shah leaves for Cannes 2022

Helly Shah is going to walk the red carpet at the French Riviera as her debut at Cannes 2022. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Helly looked very pretty in a co-ord set and was all smiles at the paparazzi present there. Helly Shah is going to promote her film Kaya Palat at Cannes 2022. Check out her pictures here.

Sriti Jha opens up on KKK12 participation

Sriti Jha is one of the confirmed participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She recently opened up on why doing the show is out of her comfort zone. Sriti Jha revealed that she surprised herself just with the decision of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. So what makes this show 'out of her comfort zone?' Read here.

Tushar Kalia gets engaged

Choreographer Tushar Kalia is said to be one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The dancer is now taken as he announced engagement with Triveni Barman on social media. He shared some amazing snaps from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and wrote, "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessing. #engaged #gratitude."

Harsh Nagar opens up on SNS2 return

It seems Harsh Nagar who played Anant in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is not going to return to the show for some time. The actor's track ended in January and a new track was introduced with Gautam Vig in the lead. Harsh was informed that he will soon re-enter the show. But it's been over two months. "In March I was told that my track would be introduced soon. I waited for almost two months for my track to revive, but there has been no progress on that. The makers wanted to introduce newer twists and so they brought in another actor. But I was told that the focus would soon shift on Anant's family in the show. In the meantime, I had to finish shooting for my comedy film with , so I have been busy with that. Since, there is no sign of my track getting revived, I am open to new offers, too," he told ETimes.

