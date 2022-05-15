Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla fans celebrate 10 years of his Balika Vadhu stint, Hina Khan's viral pictures from UKAFF and more

From Sidharth Shukla to Hina Khan, Helly Shah and more, check out who and what made news in the TV section today. Sidharth's fans celebrated his stint in Balika Vadhu 2, Hina attended UKAFF 2022, Helly jetted off for French Riviera and more.