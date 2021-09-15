It's time to update you folks, on the top trending TV news of the day. So, without much ado, let's meet the TV newsmakers of 15 September 2021... Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2's Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's pictures with Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya cannot be missed – view pics

Shehnaaz Gill's father inks her name on his arm

Shehnaaz Gill is going through emotional turmoil. Her beloved Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a sudden heart attack on 2nd September 2021. The video of the same is going viral on social media right now. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: 'Dil jeet liya' Fans welcome Shaheer Sheikh as Manav; Ankita Lokhande impresses as Archana yet again

opens up on his life before Mahabharat

In an interview, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 star Shaheer Sheikh revealed that there was a time when he had no work. He had been giving auditions but his projects were getting delayed. He revealed how he earned money in that phase of his life.

Karan Kundrra in 's Bigg Boss 15?

A lot of celebrity names have cropped up as the possible contestants of Bigg Boss 15. It includes , Manav Gohil, , Mohsin Khan and more. And now a report states that Karan Kundrra who was last seen in has also been approached for the show.

Manav, Archana on the sets of Kundali Bhagya

Shaheer Sheikh and dropped by on the sets of and 's starrer Kundali Bhagya. They were there to promote their show, Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The pictures from the same are going viral on social media.

Saif, Yami and Jacqueline on TKSS

In the upcoming weekend of , we will see Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandes gracing the sets. It would be a laugh riot. Saif will reveal that he fears expensive weddings.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's BTS pics

A video of Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surfaced yesterday. The BTS pictures of the two singers went viral soon. Their amazing bond is reflected in those pictures.

Sirat and Kartik's romance

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw some lovey-dovey moments taking place between Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi and Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Their cute chemistry will leave you gushing.

