Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash shares future plans with Karan Kundrra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh announces pregnancy and more

Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash shares how she is madly in love with Karan Kundrra and good project is coming up; Naagin 6 new promo is out, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh announces pregnancy