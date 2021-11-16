The second day of the week is about to end and as usual, we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Kavita Kaushik being trolled to Shraddha Arya's mehendi ceremony; here's what happened today. Also Read - Before Bunty Aur Babli 2, check out these brilliant Bollywood heist movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and more on OTT platforms

Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang to enter as a wild card? Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: A kid barrages Amitabh Bachchan with hilarious questions; leaves the host baffled

There is a buzz that TV actor Shivin Narang has been approached by the makers. Well, Shivin's entry into the show will bring a huge twist in Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's equation. Tejasswi and Shivin were a part of the same Khatron Ke Khiladi and their chemistry became the talk of the town. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home

Anupamaa: Baa to be left alone as her family gets destroyed

Anupamaa left the Shah house a few days ago. The Shah family is on the verge of getting fully destroyed due to Baa. Hasmukh, Bapuji, GK, Jignesh, leave the house and go. What will happen next?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: A kid barrages Amitabh Bachchan with hilarious questions

In the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the host Amitabh Bachchan will meet some naughty and intelligent kids and have lots of fun.

Kavita Kaushik asks 'Why didn't Priyanka Chopra get padamshree?'; gets trolled

Kavita Kaushik has taken a sly jibe at Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri win and asked why Priyanka Chopra did not get a Padma Shri. She actress was trolled for her tweet. PeeCee had already received a Padma Shri in 2016 and netizens reminded her of the same.

Shraddha Arya makes for the prettiest bride-to-be at her mehendi ceremony

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya shared a couple of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony last night. The Dream Girl actress is seen blushing and gushing in the pictures. "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!"

Bigg Boss 15: Viewers call Vishal Kotian 'a snake'

After Raqesh Bapat's sudden exit, Shamita Shetty was all upset and shattered. Vishal Kotian was happy with Raqesh exit and said that he will now manipulate Shamita for his advantage in the game. Karan Kundrra felt disgusted with Vishal and questioned his Akka-Anna bond. Fans were unhappy with Vishal playing mind games with Shamita.

