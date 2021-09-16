Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh celebrates Mahabharat's 8 years; SidNaaz unseen picture goes viral; Neha Bhasin eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 and more

Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh celebrates Mahabharat's 8 years; SidNaaz unseen picture goes viral; Neha Bhasin is eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT in shocking eviction