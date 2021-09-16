Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh celebrates Mahabharat's 8 years; SidNaaz unseen picture goes viral; Neha Bhasin eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 and more

The world of TV is always buzzing with news. Today, our Doordarshan completed 62 years while Neha Bhasin is out of Bigg Boss OTT. Here is a look at the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: With Neha Bhasin evicted – here’s a throwback to her bikini pics that prove she was the HOTTEST ever contestant

SidNaaz's unseen picture

It is almost two weeks since the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla. Our hearts have gone out to Shehnaaz Gill in this period as she is utterly devastated. It seems Sidharth Shukla's mom is taking good care of her, and wants her to get immersed in work. This unseen picture of the two will make you tear up thinking why is life so unfair and unpredictable at times.

Doordarshan's 62 years

India's national channel Doordarshan has completed 62 glorious years. While the advent of cable TV took away some of its popularity, there is no denying that our previous generations were lucky to some excellent shows. The quality of screen-writing of Doordarshan shows in the 1980-90s is one of the best to come out of India. Shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Nukkad, Circus, Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Buniyaad have carved their own place in history.

Sapna Choudhary reacts on death rumours

There was a case of mistaken identity when a singer Sapna Choudhary passed away. Many assumed it was the Bigg Boss 11 contestant. The singer spoke about it was upsetting for her family. She said, "It was very upsetting for my family. They didn't know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!" On the brighter side, she has completed 15 years in showbiz.

Neha Bhasin is out of Bigg Boss OTT

In a shocking development, Neha Bhasin was asked to leave Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal looked distraught. The lady has spoken about how she is scared of the repercussions of her friendship with Pratik. Her proximity to the handsome hunk on the show raised a lot of eyebrows. Even Pratik Sehajpal's sister said at times, they seemed to cross a thin line.

Neeraj Chopra on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Olympic champs Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh PR are coming as guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shandaar Shukravaar episode. We have seen how Neeraj Chopra says the epic Main Aur Meri Tanhaai dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan in Haryanvi. This is one episode everyone is looking forward to after our glory at the Olympics.

8 years of Mahabharat

The show Mahabharat has completed 8 years. Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to fondly remember his moments with the cast. He captioned it, "8years of Mahabharat … a show that gave me memories to last a lifetime!

Going through all these pictures today took me back in time … An unforgettable journey with some of the most memorable people."