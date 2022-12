Time to see who and what has grabbed headlines in the TV section today. Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news because of Abdu Rozik. Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives a sneak peek into her marital life. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are very upset with the ongoing track. Rashami Desai has reacted to her former BFF Devoleena's wedding as well. That all and more, here's a lowdown on trending TV News Today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik OUT of the show due to a medical emergency? Stars who EXITED Salman Khan's show for the same reason

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares reel video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanwaz Shaikh on 14 December. She has been enjoying her post-wedding life of. The actress got a lot of love for her sudden wedding but she was also criticised. However, Devoleena is unperturbed by all that. She shared a reel flaunting her reception look. Check it out here.

Bigg Boss 16 eliminations: Abdu Rozik to get out?

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss asks Abdu to get out of the house. It is said that the contestant is out on medical grounds and might return after two days. Earlier, it was said that is going to be eliminated. Check out the whole story here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are upset

In the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, y'all will see that Sai will be blamed for Pakhi's disappearance. Bhavani Kaku will lash out at Sai for the same. Fans are pretty upset that Sai is always being blamed on the show since the beginning but nobody questioned . Check out the whole details here.

reacts to Devoleena's wedding

Devoleena Bhattacharjee used to be very close to Rashami Desai. However, they had a fallout in Bigg Boss and have ever since been out of each others' ways. Recently, Rashami was asked about Devoleena's wedding. An Etimes quoted her saying that she has not been in touch with Devoleena for more than a year but she is happy for her. The actress said that she is glad that Devoleena is happy and healthy, has tied the knot.

Bigg Boss 16 finale date revealed

Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension. It is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows and fans have been enjoying the same. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and more contestants have been going so well. And given the momentum. It has got an extension. The grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly take place on 12 February 2022.