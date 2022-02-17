In a new interview, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty revealed what drew them to one another. He praised her nature and strong soul. Jigyasa Singh in a long interview has revealed why she decided to quit Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. It seems she was suffering from chronic health issues since three to four months. Rakhi Sawant has found support from Sofia Hayat after her separation from Ritesh Singh. She compared him to her husband Vlad Stanescu who was also allegedly a con man. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat on Rakhi Sawant’s separation with Ritesh: He has taken advantage of her

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty get candid on their relationship

Bigg Boss lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have revealed to ETimes what drew them to one another. He said that he found Shamita Shetty a very pure person. He told ETimes, "For me, her soul shined as bright as a star. That is when I knew that this was something I would really like to explore." Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty spoke about how they knew in Bigg Boss OTT that they would like to explore their relationship in the outside world. The two are now spending time with one another and their families. She said he is an easy person to be with. Also Read - Shama Sikander and long-time beau James Milliron to get hitched in a destination wedding this month?

Read More: Lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat talk about being in a relationship; latter says 'her soul shined as bright as a star' Also Read - Lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat talk about being in a relationship; latter says 'her soul shined as bright as a star'

Shama Sikander and James Milliron to get married this month?

Buzz is that Shama Sikander and James Milliron are getting hitched this month. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. The wedding will be reportedly a destination one. James Milliron's parents are supposed to fly down to Mumbai soon for the wedding preparations.

Read More: Shama Sikander and long-time beau James Milliron to get hitched in a destination wedding this month?

Jigyasa Singh opens up on quitting Thapki Pyaar Ki 2

Jigyasa Singh has opened up on quitting Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. It seems the actress is suffering from health issues for 4-5 months. Jigyasa Singh thought it was due to hectic shooting schedules but tests proved otherwise. She told The Times Of India, "However, after a few tests, I got to know that I had developed a few problems because of continuous shooting. It took a toll on my health."

Rakhi Sawant gets love from her BFF Sofia Hayat

Rakhi Sawant has found support from Sofia Hayat. She has said that Ritesh Singh told advantage of her. Sofia Hayat said it reminded her of her Romanian husband, Vlad Stanescu. She told a daily, "It reminds me of the fraud that my husband did with me. Even my husband turned out to be a conman. He married me, stole all my expensive things, money and left. I feel my friend Rakhi is a sweet person and he (Ritesh) has taken advantage of her."

Read More: Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat on Rakhi Sawant’s separation with Ritesh: He has taken advantage of her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayna Fozdar on being in Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sunayna Fozdar told ETimesTV about being on Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She said, "Never say never. Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don’t know if a personality like me can survive, but I won’t say never. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know."

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Sunayana Fozdar on participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; says, 'I would love to take up...'