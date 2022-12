Let's have a look at the trending tv newsmakers of the day. We have a popular actress who got engaged, we have a troll assassin, a TV actress opening up on her struggles, popular TV show fans who have voiced their opinions against the makers and more. Vrushika Mehta who was seen in Ishqbaaaz got engaged. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is too busy to give a damn about trolls. Charu Asopa opened up about her struggles during auditions. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are pretty upset with the precap and more. Let's catch up on the TV Newsmakers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik OUT of the show due to a medical emergency? Stars who EXITED Salman Khan's show for the same reason

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is too busy to respond to trolls

Ever since Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married the actress has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News. The actress has been brutally trolled for marrying a Muslim, Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena has hit back at some of the trolls but currently is too busy to respond to them. Devoleena is having her post-wedding rituals and is enjoying her new life after getting married. In conversation with Etimes, Devoleena said that due to the fact that she is busy, or else she would have done time pass. The actress said that she is not bothered by trolls anymore. Devoleena also penned a special note for her husband, Shanwaz earlier this morning.

Moose Jattana finds Urfi Javed's personality 'cocky'

Moose Jattana will soon be seen in Splitsvilla X4. Interestingly, Urfi Javed was also a part of Splitsvilla X4. The actress made a connection with Kashish Thakur. However, she quit the show recently. And now, her co-contestant Moose Jattana is all set to be a part of Splitsvilla X4. Moose reacted to the same saying that she is glad that Urfi is no longer on the show.

Charu Asopa talks about leaving Ziana and going to work

Mere Agne Mein actress Charu Asopa will soon be seen in a new TV show. The actress shared her excitement about the same in a conversation with an online entertainment portal. The actress also shared her inhibitions about leaving Ziana at home and going to work. Charu Asopa also talked about facing comments on her weight gain during auditions. Read more here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are upset

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ayesha Singh aka Sai and aka Virat having a chat wherein the former asks her to leave her house. Virat then questions Sai about her feelings for him. Fans are extremely unhappy with the precap. Check out the whole story here.

Gashmeer Mahajani on doing a supernatural love story

Gashmeer Mahajani is working with Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in Mussorie. The actor is a part is quite pumped up about the show as it is a finite one and has a lot of action sequences. The Imlie actor recalls shooting in subzero temperatures. Gashmeer revealed that he is doing his stunts on his own. The show is based on two werewolf brothers and their story is laced with a beautiful love story.

Simba Nagpal is not disappointed with his track coming to an end in Naagin 6

Simba Nagpal played the original lead in Tejasswi Prakash starrer TV show Naagin 6. However, recently his character made an exit along with many others. The story has now taken a generation leap and hence, Simba was let go. The actor is not disappointed at all and revealed that he was informed about his exit already, reports ETimes.

Vrushika Mehta gets engaged

In a surprising turn of events today, Vrushika Mehta of D3 and Ishqbaaaz fame announced her engagement on her social media handle. Vrushika got engaged to Saurabh Ghedia on 11 December. The actress took her own sweet time to announce it. Check out the post here:

When reel met real Ram Kapoor

took to his social media handle and gave a special surprise for all the fans. He shared a picture with the OG Ram Kapoor and OG Ram Kapoor of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He captioned the post saying, "Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness." Navya Nanda, , Shuhaavi and other celebs were bowled over too. Check out Nakuul Mehta's post here:

