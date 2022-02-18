There was mayhem after a website posted rumours of an alleged rift between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni after the former posted a cryptic post on Insta post. The situation proved to be a false alarm. The couple are very much together and in love. Aly Goni reacted to the news with annoyance. The cute Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside the sets of Naagin 6 in a salwar kameez. Fans of Bigg Boss OTT jodi Raqesh Bapat – Shamita Shetty will give good news to fans pretty soon. We can expect an announcement in the coming week about a music video. Here is a lowdown of the news… Also Read - Shamita Shetty is not keen to get married to Raqesh Bapat; here's why!

Have Jasmin Bhasin - Aly Goni split?

The rumours started after some portals blew up a cryptic post of Jasmin Bhasin. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been friends since three years. They proposed to each other on Bigg Boss 14. The gossip sent shockwaves amongst fans who wondered what went wrong all of a sudden. Later, Aly Goni replied to BollywoodLife's query on the same. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's careers on upswing; couple to announce new projects soon [Exclusive]

Is Disha Parmar of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 pregnant?

The much adored couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen outside a restaurant last night. They had gone for a dinner date. Disha Parmar wore a rather loose top with denims. Netizens asked if she was pregnant. This is not the first time celebs have come under pregnancy scanner.

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover trolled

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shared a pic with Badshah and said the rapper was his fave singer. Many trolls him for lying and having bad taste in music. The pic was clicked in Delhi.

Good news for fans of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Sources have told BollywoodLife that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty will announce quite a few new projects soon. In fact, a music video is coming soon with the much loved Bigg Boss couple.

Tejasswi Prakash seen outside Naagin 6 sets

The toast of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash was clicked by the paps outside the sets of Naagin 6. She looked super cute in a simple cotton salwar kameez.

