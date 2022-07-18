From Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan Kundrra to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Anushka Sen and more, here's a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the TV world today. Harshad Chopda won the poll about the actor who aces emotional scenes. Karan Kundrra reacted to the trolls. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants returned to the bay and the eliminations of a contestant left everyone in shock. Anushka Sen opened up on who is her bias amongst the BTS members and more. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR in the Oscars 2023 race, Rashmika Mandanna to act opposite Chiyaan Vikram, Naga Chaitanya's film copied and more

Did Abhinav declare Rubina as KKK12 winner?

Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia and more were spotted at the airport today as they returned from Cape Town. Abhinav Shukla had come to receive Rubina Dilaik at the airport. He lifted her hand as they faced the paparazzi as though the winner. Earlier, there were reports of Rubina being the winner. Check out the story here. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor gets massively age-shamed for his latest airport look, 'He looked so good, what has happened now?'

Rashami Desai gets fat-shamed

Such is the society we live in where people taking efforts and showcasing their agility get brutally trolled for their body type. Rashami Desai was brutally fat-shamed in her fitness video. Not just her trolls but also her fans have been talking about her weight, instead of focusing on how clean her challenge was. Check out the whole story here. Also Read - 5 Reasons why Shamshera will prove to be a path-breaker for Ranbir Kapoor

Harshad trumps poll result

BollywoodLife had conducted a poll on which actor aces emotional scenes. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan and more were a part of the poll. Harshad Chopda won with a thumping majority. Check out the poll results here.

Karan Kundrra reacts to trolls

Dance Deewane Juniors host Karan Kundrra opened up on being trolled by netizens. The actor shared that the hate didn't bother him much but he would love to give it back to the naysayers. However, Tejasswi Prakash has helped him calm down. He adds that he has started listening to Tejasswi and has stopped bajaoing people. Read more here.

Fans angry about Aneri Vajani's elimination; actress reacts

Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are very angry with the makers for ousting Aneri Vajani this week. There have been posts where it has been highlighted that some of the contestants were not treated right and that there was biasedness throughout. When Aneri got eliminated, she was partnered with Shivangi Joshi. They were pitted against Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande. Here's what fans have to say. In other news, Aneri posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for a lifetime experience. Read more here.

Anushka names her FAVE BTS member

Anushka Sen who will be seen hosting a TV show on Zee Cafe opened up on her FAVE BTS member aka her bias in the Bangtan Boys. Anushka, who shot for her South Korean debut TV show, is a huge fan of BTS. She named BTS V aka Kim Taehyung as her favourite. She also opened up about what she loves about BTS as a boyband.

That's all in the TV newsmakers of the day.