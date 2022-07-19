From Dheeraj Dhoopar and Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Jannat Zubair to Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 16, The Kapil Sharma Show and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the day. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Niti Taylor have been approached for the dance-based TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Jannat Zubair opened up on getting trolled online. Munawar Faruqui revealed his Bigg Boss 16 plans. The Kapil Sharma Show's premiere date and more. Let's catch up on the trending TV News of the day... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sherdil Shergill's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan's Niti Taylor to participate in the dance show?

Dheeraj and Niti in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

As per the latest reports, Kundalil Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor will be seen in Sherdil Shergil next which will be aired on the same channel as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Niti Taylor who is currently shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan on Voot has also said to be one of the participants of JDJ 10.

Divyanka's Maldivian getaway with Vivek

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame had jetted off to Maldives for a vacation and to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing pictures of the same on their social media handle. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been dishing out couple vacation goals with the same.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan to shift on OTT?

Nima Denzongpa starring Surabhi Das is getting an extension. The actress recently denied the reports of Nima Denzongpa going off-air. And now, there are reports that Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam is going to be shifted to OTT. Read the whole report here.

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa grabs the second spot

BollywoodLife conducted a poll on which is the strongest female lead in Indian Television. And we have a tie. Two of the most popular characters from Indian television have tied for the number 1 spot beating Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Check out the poll result here.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiere date

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air a couple of weeks ago because Kapil Sharma and his co. had gone on a USA and Canada tour. With that now being wrapped up, there are reports of The Kapil Sharma Show coming back on TV screens. Earlier there were reports of The Kapil Sharma Show coming back in September. Now, as per the latest reports, it will premiere the first episode of the new season on 3rd September.

Munawar Faruqui not a part of Bigg Boss 16?

Earlier, there were reports of Munawar Faruqui being approached for Bigg Boss 16. Then it was confirmed by an entertainment portal that the Lock Upp season 1 winner is the first participant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. However, Munawar has denied being approached by the makers at all. He said he hasn't got an offer but would definitely take it up as it is his dream show.

Jannat Zubair opens up on getting trolled

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Jannat Zubair who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was asked how she deals with online trolling. The actress said that she prefers to ignore the trolls. "The best way to handle them is to not give attention to them, it will run in you as they do not only target you but also your parents and family which is very hurtful but you can’t do anything about it, you have to ignore and go ahead. Thankfully, I haven’t been trolled that much but when it happens it hurts a little but you have to move on," Jannat said. Recently, Jannat was brutally slammed by Rubina Dilaik's fans.

That's all in the TV News today.