Trending TV news today: Divya Agarwal reacts on Varun Sood getting injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shoaib Ibrahim shuts a troll for calling Dipika Kakar irriating and more

Today, we saw several TV celebs grabbing the headlines for their comments and work related stints. While Divya Agarwal reacted on Varun Sood's injury while performing a stunt in 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shoaib Ibrahim shut down a troll, who targeted his wife Dipika Ibrahim and called her irritating. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day...

Divya Agarwal reacts on Varun Sood getting injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Varun Sood, who is shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently got injured on his hand a few days ago. Speaking about it, his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal told E Times, "Varun suffered from an injury almost 10 days ago. He has recovered now and is shooting. He had torn his thumb ligament and I was very worried about him. Although he is much better now, I'm still concerned. I am constantly in touch with his manager there and keep telling him to keep Varun safe (smiles)." She added, "While I was worried, Varun took his injuries as glories! He is very proud of it and likes to challenge himself even when he is injured."

Shoaib Ibrahim shuts a troll for calling Dipika Kakar irriating

The handsome hunk of TV, Shoaib Ibrahim, who enjoys a great fanbase across the country, often interacts with his fans on social media. In a recent interaction a user trolled actor's wife Dipika Kakar as he asked him, "Why Dipika shouts so much? Isn't that irritating?" The actor replied the user calmly and wrote, "Irritating shayad aapke liye hoga but not for me, not for my family and not for the people who know what we are. It's ok sabki apni apni pasand hai. Mere liye, meri family ke liye aur unke liye jo use chahte hai (her fans and well wishers) unke liye anmol hai wo. Baaki ke log kya sochte I don't even care (sic)"

goes bald for THIS reason

Popular TV actor, Zain Imam, who often grabs our attention for his great looks, recently made our turns for his bald avatar. While everyone thought that it might be for a project, he clarified the news and told E Times, “It’s not for any project, but a personal choice. I plan to retain this look for some time and hope to be offered a role that requires my character to be bald. I call it my gangsta look. Some creative minds might be scouting for actors with this particular look and I have my phone on at all times for an interesting offer (laughs!).”

gets 'bijle ke jhatke' during a task

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air soon, the makers shared a promo, where we see Arjun Bijlani getting petrified as he is getting electric shock during a task. Sharing the clip on the Instagram, the makers captioned the video, "Daredevil banne ki raah mein hai Bijli ke jhatke. Limitless darr aur entertainment le kar aa rahe hai Khatron ke Khiladi 11, coming soon #KKK11."

Anchal Sahu opens up on playing grown-up Bondita in Barrister Babu

Anchal Sahu, who is set to play gron-up Bondita in Barrister Babu, said that she is ready for trolls from fans as comparisons will be definitely made. Talking to E Times, she said, "I know comparisons are going to happen and I am ready for online trolls also, but I just hope people don't cross their line while comparing me or trolling me online. I am fine if the comparisons happen, but I just hope that my family is never dragged into any kind of trolling."