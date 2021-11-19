Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi to join Balika Vadhu 2, Neha Kakkar addresses pregnancy rumours, Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal's reception pics light up Instagram and more

The world of TV is always buzzing with excitement. The big news of the day is that Shivangi Joshi has been roped in to play the grown-up Anandi in the second season of Balika Vadhu 2. Here is a lowdown of all the main headlines... Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor-Avinash Mukherjee or Shreya Patel-Vansh Sayani, which pair do you think is cuter? Vote Now

Shivin Narang refutes doing Bigg Boss 15

Shivin Narang has clarified that he is not going to be on Bigg Boss 15. He put up a story on his Instagram handle. There was gossip about him entering the show this weekend. He wrote on his Instagram handle, "It has come to my notice that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I would like them to know, as well as to the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

Shivangi Joshi to join Balika Vadhu 2

The second season of Balika Vadhu on Colors has got a mixed response. The latest rumour is that Shivangi Joshi is going to play the grown-up Anandi on the show. This season is also about a child bride and how her early marriage affects her life. The makers were sure to get her on board given her wonderful acting chops. She will start shoot by the end of November or December 2021.

Neha Kakkar comes clean on pregnancy rumours

In the new episode of Tony Kakkar's Life of Kakkar's Neha Kakkar has finally answered all the questions relating to her pregnancy. She said that she has definitely gained weight but it not expecting. The singer said that they are not planning a baby for the next two to three years for sure. Rohanpreet Singh and she wants to enjoy this phase.

Arrest warrant against Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary

An arrest warrant has been issued against Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary. The complaint was filed by inspector Firoz Khan on October 14, 2018. Five other people, the organisers namely Junaid Ahmed, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay are also mentioned in the FIR. It seems she was supposed to perform in Lucknow on October 13, 2018 but she cancelled the show without any intimation. The audience had paid Rs 300 for every ticket. No money has been refunded till date.

Shraddha Arya - Rahul Nagal's reception pics leave us dazzled

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had their reception last evening in Mumbai. He looked every inch a dapper groom while she was gorgeous in her powder blue saree. Here are the pics...

