Young actor Sagar Parekh has joined Anupamaa in place of Paras Kalnawat. He is the replacement after the latter left the show for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Indian Idol singer Farmaani Naaz is in trouble after religious extremists raised issues over her singing a Hindu bhajan. Here is a lowdown...

Sagar Parekh joins Anupamaa sets

Paras Kalnawat's replacement Sagar Parekh has joined the sets of Anupamaa. He is a friend of the original Samar. Sagar Parekh said that he is facing a lot of pressure as people truly loved Paras Kalnawat as Samar on the show. Sagar Parekh is from Ahmedabad, and said that his folks watch Anupamaa at home. They have told him about the story in an effort to prep him for the role. Paras Kalnawat has spoken about how there is unspoken discrimination on the sets of Anupamaa. He will be seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Indian Idol singer Farmani Naaz in trouble

Singer Farmani Naaz who is from Deoband has sung a song, Har Har Mahadev which has become the No.1 number for Kanwariyas this shravan. This has upset Muslim clerics. The singer has said that art does not have any religion. Farmani Naaz is from Muzaffar Nagar. The singer has a son who has medical issues, and singing is her source of income.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan scolds Aamir Khan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will see Aamir Khan as the first guest. He will come to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. Amitabh Bachchan will scold him as he has never promoted his movies on his social media handles. This is how Aamir Khan responds to him. Check out the video...

Charu Asopa gets trolled for wearing sindoor

Charu Asopa who has been talking about her troubled marriage on social media posted videos where we can see her in an orange saree with sindoor. We guess she dressed up for Hariyali Teej. The lady has been trolled for doing marriage drama complaining about husband Rajeev Sen.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja join Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

The latest news is that Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have joined the cast of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film also has Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya.