Bigg Boss 16: Is Namish Taneja coming as wild card contestant?

There is buzz that actor Namish Taneja might come as a wild card. Fans know him as Lakshya Maheshwari from the superhit Colors show, Swaragini. He has done Vidya with the channel as well. Namish Taneja was last seen on the show Aye Mere Humsafar. As per many sources, the entry of the tall and handsome young actor is almost confirmed on Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Pakhi fumes on catching Virat shirtless in Sai's house

Shraddha Arya hits back at haters with sassy fun video

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got trolled badly when she posted a reel two days back. People made a lot of comments on her weight gain. Some of them were downright cheap. In retaliation, Shraddha Arya has hit back with this video. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Let Ayesha Singh and her desi looks guide you for wedding shopping

Bigg Boss 16: Massive fight breaks out between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 will see a huge showdown between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. This will happen after the makers read out the comment that Ankit said that she is only interested in the game. PCC will angrily throw mud at him. The fight will continue till the bathroom, and bedroom where Ankit Gupta tries to grab her and make her understand.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens troll Pakhi on the show

In the coming days, we will see that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) becomes insecure as Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat start working together. Virat scolds her for being insecure. This has led to fans of Sai Joshi trolling her. Check out the tweets...

Arjit Taneja exits Banni Chow Home Delivery

It seems Arjit Taneja's stint on Banni Chow Home Delivery has come to an end. He will soon bid adieu to the show.