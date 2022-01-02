Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for pool party, Mouni Roy drops sexy bikini pic and more

Ankita Lokhande has been making news and how. She posted pics from a pool party that had Sana Makbul, Mishti Tyagi, Ashita Gulabani and her chilling in sexy swimwear. The actress got trolled for her extended wedding celebrations. Mouni Roy dropped a bomb with super sexy pic in an animal print bikini. On the other hand, Urfi Javed had a change of heart. Ditching her usual outlandish clothes, she opted to pose in a simple salwar kameez. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for posting pool party pics; netizens say, 'Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi h'

Ankita Lokhande enjoys pool party with her besties

Ankita Lokhande enjoyed a pool party with her girl gang and the pics are going viral. We can see her in a pink checked monokini while her friends like Mishti Tyagi and Sana Makbul are in bikinis. The girls seem to have had a swell time. However, the actress got trolled very badly on social media. A person commented, "Television ki adarsh bahu", while one wrote on how her marriage functions did not seem to end. He or she commented, "Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi h'. Also Read - Urfi Javed stuns fans with her transformation as she wears floral suit with dupatta; netizens say 'Sheela se Susheela bann gayi'

Mohit Raina of Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev fame gets hitched to Aditi in a private ceremony — view pics

Mouni Roy drops sexy bikini pic from Goa

We are hearing that Mouni Roy is tying the knot on January 27, 2022. The actress seems to be enjoying an extended bachelorette in Goa. She had a swell time with her girl gang. Dressed in a leopard print bikini with a matching sarong, she looked damn hot. The actress was joined by her bestie Aashka Goradia. Take a look...

Urfi Javed's desi avatar springs a surprise

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed gave us a surprise ditching her risque outfits for a simple floral suit. The lady looked simple and beautiful. Fans were also left shocked with this transformation.

Read More: Urfi Javed stuns fans with her transformation as she wears floral suit with dupatta; netizens say 'Sheela se Susheela bann gayi'