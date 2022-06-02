Anupamaa, Nakuul Mehta, Ankita Lokhande, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more have grabbed headlines in the TV news section of the day. Anupamaa fans express anger about the ongoing track in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's TV show. Nakuul Mehta undergoes appendicitis surgery. Ankita Lokhande celebrated 13 years of her joining the industry. Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day here... Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta confirms he is recovering from appendicitis surgery; Jankee Parekh wants him home ASAP

ANUPAMAA

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we all saw the adoption track taking place. Just days after the wedding, Anu and Anuj are planning on adopting of little Anu. Well, honestly, fans think it's quite early and just now Anu aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna had got married. And they are on their honeymoon and should first enjoy marital bliss. Fans lashed out at the makers and asked them to delay adoption in Anupamaa.

Nakuul Mehta

2 star Nakuul Mehta has been hospitalized. He underwent appendicitis surgery recently. Fans had been worried a lot about Nakuul. And now, there's an update on the same. Nakuul himself penned a heartfelt note thanking fans, friends and colleagues for their concerns and prayers. Nakuul was quite witty too as he penned his statement. Meanwhile, Nakuul will be resting for a couple more days and is like to resume work on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 next week.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar QUITS

Earlier there were reports that said that Dheeraj Dhoopar has been planning to quit Kundali Bhagya co-starring . And now, the latest reports have confirmed the same. It seems Dheeraj has indeed planned to move on. A report said that will replace Dheeraj in Kundali Bhagya. On the other hand, Dheeraj had also opened up on prioritising things as he is all set to embrace fatherhood.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa

and 's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has surpassed Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and starrer Anupamaa in the online TRP race. Naagin 6, and Kundali Bhagya are not far behind. Check out the top 10 TV shows as per the online TRP report here.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, , , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and are confirmed contestants of ’s stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Out of the 15 constestants, Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair are quite young and popular. They also happen to be friends. Jannat and Faisu have been linked together a lot by their fans. However, Faisal had denied being more than friends with Jannat. And now, a report in TellyChakkar said that the makers are planning to introduce a live angle between them in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Will the cupid strike between the two? Let's wait and watch.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma, , Sheetal Malik, Bharti Patil, , Mitali Nag, , Tanvi Thakker, Sneha Bhawsar, Vihaan Verma, Shailesh Datar, Adish Vaidya, Mridul Kumar, Jitendra Bohara had a get together which was more like a farewell party for Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat. The actor penned a heartfelt note for the cast members saying, "Thank you friends for an awesome surprise. It will be a memory that will make me smile for the rest of my life."

ANKITA LOKHANDE

Ankita Lokhande recently completed 13 years in the industry. Ankita began her career as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. She got loads of taken of love from her fans. Thanked everyone for making it memorable and special. Ankita captioned her post saying, "Today I complete 13 years in this beautiful and creative industry. Happy 13 years to me and Happy 13 years my dear #pavitrarishta. Thanku everyone for making this day so memorable. I loved each and every edit u guys have made .. I promise to have a live session soon with all of u. I love each and every one and so grateful for all the love u give. #happy13pavitrarishta #archanadeshmukh #ankuholics.".

JHALAK DIKHLA JA 10

Jhalak Dikhla Ja is currently making a lot of noise. The celebrity dance reality TV show is returning after a huge gap it seems. And already there's a lot of buzz about it. If reports are anything to go by names of Ashi Singh and have come forward as the possible contenders in the upcoming season. Other names that have previously surfaced are Nikki Tamboli, , Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Aggarwal to name a few.

