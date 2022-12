Let's have a lowdown on who and what made the news in the TV world today. Times are changing on TV and a lot is happening every day. The Thing that has not changed is netizens sitting on their phones and trolling people left, right and centre. There were also some rumours that were addressed, birthday wishes sent to popular actors, fans' reactions to various twists and turns in TOP TV shows and more. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh get mocked online, Mohit Raina REACTs to split from wife rumours, Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday celebrations and more. Let's catch up... Also Read - Mohit Raina, Aditi Sharma marriage in trouble? These couples split within the initial phase of their marriage

Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh gets mocked

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanawaz Shaikh in an intimate ceremony in Lonavala. The duo made an appearance at a party last night. Devoleena flaunted her sindoor and interacted with the media happily. However, netizens were quick enough to troll her and Shanawaz. Devoleen has been at the receiving end for a while now.

wishes Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya fans would be rejoicing a lot today and Shraddha Arya posted a video with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Though it is an old video, the madcap energy of Dheeraj and Shraddha is just what the fans would have wanted to witness. Shraddha and Dheeraj have a huge fanbase online.

Sargun Kaur Luthra pens a lengthy note as Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a leap

Sargun Kaur Luthra who played Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein now will be seen as in the show. Abrar Qazi will be seen as Samrat Khurana in the show. Yeh Hai Chahatein has taken a generation leap. Sargun Kaur Luthra penned a heartfelt note upon the same saying, "It’s breaking my heart to say good bye to preesha." Check out her post here:

Mohit Raina clarifies split with wife rumours

This year in January Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma announced their wedding with an adorable post. Mohit Raina married Aditi in a low-key wedding. And recently, rumours were rife that there was trouble in Mohit and Aditi's paradise. However, Mohit has now debunked it all. Clarifying the rumours, he said, "What rubbish!" while adding that he and Aditi are in Himachal celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Adhik opens up about his character in Anupamaa

Until a couple of weeks ago, Adhik Mehta who plays Adhik in Anupamaa was seen in a grey shade. He married Pakhi and things changed. Adhik opened up on the ongoing track in Anupamaa wherein Pakhi is sending threatening messages to Adhik as their marriage hits rock bottom. Adhik revealed that the makers want to show that it is always better to see both sides of the story than blame only the man in the marriage. On the other hand, when asked if Adhik will have grey shades again, Adhik said that it depends on the makers but he is all game for it.

Munmun Dutta gets flak for her media appearance

Recently, Munmun Dutta was seen out and about in the city. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was soon surrounded by the paparazzi. Munmun was heard asking them to move away a little bit as she is a clumsy person and would fall. Netizens compared her with . Check out the video here:

fans are upset

Entertainment News is full of how TV shows have become unbearable. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are pretty upset with the precap of the and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show. They are unhappy with the promise that Akshara demands from Abhimanyu. Fans want to see a happily married Abhira but the ongoing track is far from it. Check out the whole report here.

Ayesha Singh's character Sai disappoints in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We also have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the news today. Fans are quite unhappy that Sai is still helping out the family that has wronged her on multiple occasions. Despite Pakhi behaving rudely with her, despite Virat's behaviour and marriage with Pakhi, Sai still having feelings for Virat is something they cannot digest. Check out the whole report here.

That's all in the trending TV News today.