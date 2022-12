Let's have a look at the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day. We have an exclusive scoop from the house of Bigg Boss 16 to a self-proclaimed film critic reacting to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding to a shocking twist in the popular Tv show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A popular mythological TV show is going to go going off-air, some BTS moments going viral and more, here's a look at who and what made news in the TV world. Without further ado, let's catch up... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan saving his best for the last? From nominating Tina Datta to questioning Sajid Khan, rapper is on fire

Are Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fees in Bigg Boss 16 getting slashed?

Earlier today, we reported to y'all that Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 16 will be slashed by a considerable percentage. Since the show is getting an extension this season as well, the makers were back to budgeting, revealed sources. Check out the whole deets here. However, as per the latest reports, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father has denied the report. He has said that Sumbul is going stronger than ever now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan calls out Sajid Khan for his hypocrisy; fans say, 'No one has that much of guts' [Read Tweets]

and Mallika Singh starrer TV show RadhaKrishn to end in January

The popular mythological TV show RadhaKrishn is going to go off-air soon. Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays the role of Lord Krishna himself revealed the news online. The show will air its last episode on 14th January 2022. While Sumedh penned a heartfelt note, the producer of the show, Siddharth Kumar Tewary is happy that the show won't be dragged anymore. The producer also heaped praises on Sumedh and Mallika. Check out Sumedh Mudgalkar's post here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer to Sidharth Shukla; contestants whose fees was revised due to their popularity on the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar (@beatking_sumedh)

embraces fatherhood

Dill Mill Gayee actor Ayaz Khan welcomed a baby girl earlier this morning. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the happy announcement. Ayaz Khan and his wife embraced parenthood after 5 years of their marriage. The actor earlier spoke that they took 5 years to know each other well. And just before they learned about the pregnancy, they were planning to take off for a vacation. Ayaz and Jannat have named her Dua. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaz Khan (@ayazkhan701)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twist

As per the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is going to tie the knot with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) in front of the family members. That's not it, he will also give her all rights as a wife. Sai (Ayesha Singh) who witnesses this all will be heartbroken. Check out more details about the same here.

KRK reacts to Devoleena's wedding

KRK was also living under the impression that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is dating Vishal Singh. He took to his social media handle and questioned the same. While he congratulated Devoleena on her wedding, he also asked her why she rejected him. Check out the tweets and the whole story here.

Charu, Rajeev spend time with Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been co-parenting their daughter Ziana. The little one lives with Charu. The actress took to her YouTube handle and shared a vlog wherein she revealed what her day looks like and took Ziana to meet Rajeev. Seeing Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa together with their little girl, fans wished them to get back together. Check out the video here.

Gauahar Khan's due date revealed

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are going to be parents. The two took to their social media handle to reveal the news. Everyone has been pouring in congratulatory messages for the duo ever since. And now, a report in ETimes has revealed the due date of Gauahar Khan. Moreover, Zaid's father Ismail Darbar has also expressed his happiness. Check out the whole story here.

Niyati Fatnani-Arjun Bijlani's BTS in Mussorie

Niyati Fatnani and Arjun Bijlani will be having a cameo appearances in Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer TV show Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. The actress did not much reveal the details but shared some amazing BTS from the shoot location, Mussorie. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyati Fatnani (@niyatifatnani)

to return on THIS special day

Abdu Rozik was recently evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 16. Fans were quite upset and even called for a boycott. However, Abdu is going to come back soon. The Tajikistani influencer, singer and boxer will make his re-entry as a Santa Clause on Christmas Special episode, states a report in TellyChakkar.

That's all in the TV News today.