Tejasswi Prakash, 2, , Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more made news in the TV world today. Tejasswi Prakash shared beautiful stills from the sets of Naagin 6 and her co-stars Simba Nagpal and Rohit Suchanti were all praises for her. BollywoodLife.com's exclusive dope from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will leave you in shock. Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain reveals that he is a ghar jamai. The intense romantic scene between Aryan and Imlie in Imlie left Arylie fans gushing and crushing on the two stars. And a lot more happened in the TV News today. So, let's have a wrap on the TV Newsmakers... Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Star cast upset with writers for 'not enough' screen time, uninteresting character? [Exclusive]

Tejasswi's beauty gets attention

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have on Indian television. She is currently ruling hearts as Pratha in Naagin 6. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a couple of BTS pictures of her character Pratha from the recent episodes. Tejasswi Prakash's post got a reaction from her co-stars, Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh and Rohit Suchanti of Bhagya Lakshmi fame. Simba called her 'sabse pyaari'. Rohit asked Teja to keep smiling as she is killing it as Naagin. We wholeheartedly agree. Check out the photos here. Also Read - Imlie upcoming twist: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's intense Holi sequence leaves Arylie fans gasping for breath

Imlie's intense Holi scene impresses Arylie fans

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaam Khan watched the upcoming episode of Imlie beforehand on the OTT app of Star Plus. And they are not able to get over Imlie and Aryan's chemistry in the upcoming Holi sequence. Aryan had challenged Imlie, as y'all would know. And he would end up winning the bet as well. Fans are going gaga over shirtless Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan and his chemistry with Sumbul. Check out Arylie fans' reactions here. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani aka Mukku reveals real reason why she's missing from Rupali Ganguly's show; 'People forget that...'

Aneri Vajani speaks about Mukku's absence from Anupamaa

Aneri Vajani who played Malvika Kapadia aka Mukku in Anupamaa has been missing from the episodes for a while now. The actress recently opened up on her absence from the starrer TV show which also stars , and in the lead. Aneri revealed that her character was supposed to fall in love with Vanraj. Well, yes, check out what she has to say about her sudden disappearance from Anupama here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular TV shows. It stars and in the lead with Shubhaavi Choksey, , Ajay Nagrath, Pranav Misshra, Manraj Singh, Reena Aggarwal, Utkarsh Gupta and others in key roles. A source to the star cast EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife that the actors are not happy with the writers not giving them enough screen time. It is said that the cast even got in touch with them and voiced their issues. Read BL's exclusive about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 here.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to move into their new home. In a recent interview with Etimes, Ankita opened up on the same. The Smart Jodi contestants revealed that their new home is yet to be furnished. Due to the lockdown, the renovation and furnishing of their new abode got delayed. However, the work has resumed. Vicky Jain revealed that he had been staying with Ankita and her parents at her home. He called himself a 'Ghar Jamai' and joked saying that Ankita should be asked how she feels that he had been sharing her bed, cupboard for years.

Naagin 6

Naagin 6 has been winning hearts and how! Recently, it made a place in the TOP 5 on the TRP charts. And now latest reports state that Reem aka Gayathri is going to be the Lal Naagin in 's TV show. In the latest episode of Naagin 6, we saw a glimpse of the Lal Naagin when Pratha and Mehek were talking to the professor about the new threat. And a report suggested that Reem may be the Lal Naagin on the show. Well, if it happens, it will surely be interesting, no?

wants to break the norm of roles offered to new mommies

Shikha Singh who was recently seen in Naagin 6 as one of the asur opened up on breaking stereotypes or the norm of roles new mommies get. The actress had a short cameo in Tejasswi Prakash starrer TV show. She recently said, "I had heard from many people that it is difficult for women to get back to their fitter selves after delivery and that makers don’t cast you in strong or interesting roles. I did not want to get slotted in ‘mommy’ roles. I strongly feel that a woman should be able to get back to her normal self after delivering a baby. The industry works in a set pattern and you can’t help but be under pressure to look good or else you are out of business."