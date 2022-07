Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen, Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, Rupali Ganguly, Kundali Bhagya, and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. Reports state that there might be a chance of reconciliation between estranged husband-wife duo Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha may participate in Bigg Boss 16. Erica Fernandes shares her thoughts on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rupali Ganguly shares her struggles and hardships. So you see, a lot happened in the TV world. Also Read - 68th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar congratulates Suriya and the iconic Soorarai Pottru team; fans demand update on Hera Pheri 3

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to reconcile

For a while now, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen made news for their differences. However, it seems the two are on the verge of reconciliation. This is not the first time that Charu and Rajeev have had issues. The two had separated earlier but had reconciled and later even had a little daughter, Ziana. Just months after Ziana was born, it seems their marriage hit rock bottom again. Charu even sent Rajeev a divorce notice and there were allegations thrown around. And now, it seems Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen can get back together. As per a report in Telly Chakkaer, Charu is staying at Rajeev's place. She also has Sen on her Instagram profile. Rajeev, on the other hand, still has photos with Charu and Ziana on his Instagram feed. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya opens up on life after divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his mom's fears and more

Sriti Jha in Bigg Boss 16?

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This is the actress' first ever stint in the world of reality television. And now, there are reports that Sriti Jha might be seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. As per a report in an entertainment portal, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have approached Sriti Jha for the show. The initial talks are still on between the two parties. If Sriti gives her nod and everything falls in place, the actress may be seen in one of the biggest controversial reality TV shows ever. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Milind Soman, Bollywood actors who went completely NUDE for the camera [watch video]

Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik dating co-star Kanwar Dhillon

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are in a relationship. The two confirmed their dating news and opened up about their love story. Kanwar and Alice are polar opposites just like their Pandya Store characters. The actress revealed how Kanwar proposed to her in Gajner while shooting for their show. Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon also opened up about their engagement plans. They said that they weren't keen on taking the next step and were just going to enjoy the current phase of the relationship.

Erica Fernandes shares Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 10 plans

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular names cropped up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress recently opened up about whether she is going to participate in the dance show or not. Erica didn't give a definite answer leaving us wondering if it was a hint that she might participate. "Is it so? I am not really sure about that. There was a buzz about me doing Khatron Ke Khiladi even after the KKK shoot was over. I cannot confirm this news," Erica told ETimes.

TMKOC's Palak opens up on the financial crisis

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu recently opened up on how she struggled initially and had moved to PGs to save money. Palak revealed that she changed a lot of houses just to save Rs 2000. Now living in a 3BHK though on rent, Palak considers herself lucky and is proud of having achieved success and her growth. Palak's father was very happy when she got a big role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Check out the whole story here.

Kundali Bhagya new promo

Shakti Arora joined Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura's Kundali Bhagya when Dheeraj Dhoopar quit. He replaced Dheeraj as Karan in the show. Though the big reveal is yet to be done, the recent promo is something which will leave the ardent and loyal fans of Kundali Bhagya excited. In the new promo, Arjun aka Shakti addresses Rishabh aka Manit has his brother. Check out the Kundali Bhagya promo here.

Imlie's Fahmaan Khan wins hearts

Fahmaan Khan entered Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie a couple of months ago. Since then he has been winning hearts and how! And as per the latest track, Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie will soon be separated. Fahmaan recently delivered a very powerful and intense scene in Imlie. The actor was trending again for his acting chops. Even Sumbul Touqeer was massively impressed with his work. Check out the story here and Sumbul's reaction below:

Rupali opens up on the casting couch

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly didn't have it easy. Her father was a filmmaker but the actress has had her share of struggles too. She wanted to help her family when they met with a financial crisis. Rupali wanted to get into films but her father wasn't too keen. She had promised her dad that she wouldn't lose her dignity which is when he agreed to let her work in films. Rupali also talked about facing the casting couch. Read more details here.

