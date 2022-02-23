Good news is that Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 has got smashing TRPs online. It is 38 just behind Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The fans of Karan Kundrra are happy as he is doing a music video with Akasa Singh. Dressed in a sherwani, Karan Kundrra is looking damn happy. Pratik Sehajpal’s humble answer on being compared to Sidharth Shukla at the airport has left audience loving his graceful nature. In the new promo of Smart Jodi, we can see Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The show is going on air from this weekend. Here is a lowdown of the main headlines… Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh to feature in a music video – fans go crazy over leaked pictures; Karan X Akasa' trends

Pr3atik Sehajpal's humility floors Bigg Boss fans

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal was seen at the Mumbai airport with Akasa Singh. He was greeted by the paps. When someone said that people love him as much as Sidharth Shukla, he said that there can be only one Sidharth Shukla in the history of Bigg Boss. The humble answer from Pratik Sehajpal has won over the audience. Also Read - Umar Riaz ft Mera Suffer teaser gets a shout out from Karan Kundrra; Umar's fan bowled over with the glimpse

Naagin 6 gets fab opening on online TRP charts

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 has got a smashing opening on the online TRP charts. It is 38 just after Rajan Shahi's superhit shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, all eyes will be on how much the show gets in TV viewing.

Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh's pics go viral

Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh are going to do a music video together. He is doing a couple of music videos one with Payal Dev and the other with Yaseer Desai. In the pics, we can see Karan Kundrra in a sherwani and Akasa Singh looks great in her lehenga.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Star Plus Smart Jodi

The newly married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are a part of Smart Jodi. Their promo was unveiled today. In an emotional statement, Ankita Lokhande spoke about how Vicky Jain showered her with love when she was down and out.

Parth Samthaan to make his debut with Ghudchadi

It is now confirmed that Parth Samthaan will be making his debut in Bollywood with Ghudchadi. The movie stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Khushalli Kumar, Aruna Irani and others.

