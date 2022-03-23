in Naagin 6, Anupamaa, 2, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, , , and more have made it to the list of TV Newsmakers of the day. Rashami Desai will reportedly make an entry into the ongoing TV show Naagin 6. Anupamaa's major twist as Anuj gets into an accident. Fans express happiness as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Ram finally kicks out Vedika. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan to reunite again for a project. Sunil Grover to resume work after his bypass surgery, Debina Bonnerjee pens a heartfelt note as she enters her third trimester. Smriti Irani's birthday and more. Let's check out the TV Newsmakers of the day below... Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Will Anuj survive the accident? Will the love story of Anuj and Anupamaa end? Watch video to find out

Shivangi-Mohsin to reunite onscreen again

and Kaira fans are just waiting for someone or to be more specific, Rajan Shahi, to announce a new project with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Recently, Mohsin and Shivangi featured in a music video together. Teri Ada was a treat for all Shivangi and Mohsin's fans. And now, in an interview, Shivangi revealed that the talks are on about her project with Mohsin but nothing is definite. When probed her that it was Rajan Shahi who had said that they will come together again, Shivangi said, "If Rajan sir has said that we are coming soon then we would be definitely coming. Jab bhi hoga jaise bhi hoga I am sure it will be beautiful. DKP is a family to me and if I get to be a part of this family again I’ll be more than happy to go. Joh bhi hoga acche se Aur Khushi Khushi hoga." Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: From Priya getting rid of her doubts to Ram affirming his feelings – 5 TWISTS fans want to see in Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show

Sunil Grover to resume work

Sunil Grover shocked everyone when the news of his bypass surgery surfaced in the media. It was a huge shock not just for his fans but also colleagues and well-wishers who have worked with him. The actor had been resting after his surgery. And now, a report in ETimes have said that Sunil is looking forward to resuming work. The comedian and actor is following every instruction of the doctor and keeping fit. Check out more deets here. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: Anuj meets with an accident; Anu in shock as she grapples to handle herself in such tense situation

Rashami to enter Naagin 6

Recently in Naagin 6, we saw Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha and Mehekk Chahal aka Mehek getting a warning from the professor about a new Naagin. Since there have been various speculations about who is playing the role of the red serpent in Tejasswi and Simba Nagpal starrer TV show. It was earlier reported that Reem aka Gayathiri Iyer is going to be the Lal Naagin. However, the latest buzz states that Rashami Desai is going to essay the role of Lal Naagin on the show. Read the report here.

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa is going to see one of the biggest twists in the show. As per the latest promo, Anuj will be getting into a major accident. Well, we didn't really get a glimpse of the accident, just a hint of it. MaAn fans would be worried due to the new promo of Anupamaa. It was just now that Anuj and Anupamaa's story had begun. They don't want MaAn to suffer anymore. Check out the promo here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

and starrer TV show is winning hearts and how! Netizens enjoyed the fact that it was Ram himself who himself asked Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal to move out of the Kapoor Mansion. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram asked Vedika to shift which the fans had been wanting to see for a long time. So, they took to their social media handle and expressed their joy. Check out the tweets here. Moreover, here are some of the twists that fans want to see on the show.

Madalsa Sharma on The Kashmir Files controversy

's film The Kashmir Files has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. It stars , , Darshan Kumaar, to name a few. Recently, we asked Madalsa who is the daughter-in-law of Mithun Chakraborty about the controversies that The Kashmir Files have courted. Here's how Madalsa reacted.

Smriti Irani

It's Smriti Irani's birthday today. The former actress turned politician got wishes from her friends, colleagues, well-wishers and fans across the country. , who played Smriti's daughter in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also wished her on her birthday. She shared a candid photo of Smriti and wrote, " My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY"

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and are expecting their first child together. The two lovebirds had announced their pregnancy a couple of weeks ago. Today, Debina penned a heartfelt note as she enters her third trimester. She said, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…. Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate?

Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements? I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby." Check out her post here:

Alice Kaushik denies dating Kanwar

Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik had taken to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Kanwar Dhillon. The actress had poured her heart out on how grateful she felt for having Kanwar in her life. Alice and Kanwar's fans want them to date in real life. And her note had left fans wondering whether she confessed her relationship or not. However, in a recent interview, Alice denied the same. She told ETimes, "Kanwar is my family. I am very happy that he is a part of my life. We share a great working bond on screen and I am glad that I met him. But, my post on social media does not confirm if I am dating Kanwar. I would not like to comment if we are in a relationship. I am just glad that he is a part of my life. I feel the post could be for anyone who you feel is important in life, it does not mean you are in a relationship. I will talk about my relationship when the time is right."

