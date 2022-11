So, with that, we have passed another day in November. The week has been slower but the industry or the world of entertainment has been moving faster with each passing day. There have been a lot of telly updates we have to share with y'all. From Bigg Boss 16 to The Kapil Sharma Show to Rubina Dilaik, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here's a look at who and what made news in the TV world today. Here's a lowdown on the newsmakers... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma get eliminated in the semi-finals; angry fans slam channel, say, 'People have eyes'

The Kapil Sharma Show

In the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, we will see Aditya Narayan, Shweta Narayan, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan visiting the sets. Aditya will be left in shock upon seeing two dads on stage. Kapil will pull Aditya and Udit Narayan's legs on the show. It looks like a fun episode. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

Rubina Dilaik opens up on family plans

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik is winning a lot of hearts already. The actress is quite busy right now with her work. She and Abhinav recently shared a heartwarming video of their godchild, Ivana. People assumed that they have adopted her. However, that's not true. When asked Rubina about her plans to start a family. Without mincing her words, Rubina said that she is quite busy with work to think about starting a family. As of now, she is only focusing on her work.

Kishori Shahane opens up on bond with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has a huge star cast which is like family. In an interview with Etimes, Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Kaku opened up on her bond with Ayesha Singh. She said that her bond with Ayesha is just growing every day and they have become one big family.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants' family members to join them?

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father got to talk to her via call in Bigg Boss 16. It did not go down well with a lot of people. And he also called Tina Kamini on national television. Her mother and even Shalin Bhanot's father reacted to the whole thing. And now, a report in Telly Chakkar states that all three of them - Sumbul, Tina Datta and Shalin's parents are going to come on Weekend Ka Vaar. They will talk to their kids and sort things out it seems.

Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta opens up on his character

Adhik Mehta plays Adhik in Anupamaa. The actor recently had a focused track on the show wherein he and Pakhi were going to get married. He recently revealed that he bonded with Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskab Bamne and Rohit Bakshi the most on the sets. He also revealed that Adhik is nothing like the reel Adhik at all.

Nakuul Mehta shares fanart

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta loves to share fanarts featuring him on social media. And he recently shared an edited fan art of himself and the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 parivaar but with the FIFA twist just like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. "Just LEGEND thangs," he wrote. Check out the post here:

That's all in the TV Newsmakers of the day.