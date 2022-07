It's time to give a wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the day. Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, Bigg Boss 16, Akanksha Puri, Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Bharti Singh got brutally trolled for her son's photoshoot. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat opens up on her Bollywood debut. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16's theme leaked. Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his future bride in Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. So, you see, a lot happened in the world of television, let's catch up... Also Read - Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi enjoy Panipuri while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha [Watch Video]

Shehnaaz Gill's photoshoot wins hearts

Shehnaaz Gill has been experimenting with fashion a lot these days. The actress has also been shooting for various photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant dropped another hot photoshoot in which she wore a strapless ensemble with a choker set. Fans went crazy on seeing her hot avatar. Check out the whole story here.

Bharti Singh gets trolled for Laksh's pic

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been sharing pictures from Laksh's baby photoshoot ever since they introduced their toddler son, Gola to the world. After sharing Laksh's picture in a Harry Potter-themed photoshoot, Bharti Singh and Haarsh dropped a picture of Laksh in an Arabian avatar. It also featured a hookah pot which is why the netizens are busy trolling the husband-wife duo. Check the whole report here.

Bigg Boss 16 theme leaked as Salman begins promo shoot

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most anticipated reality TV shows in the country right now. And it is likely to hit the tube soon. And guess what? The host Salman Khan has begun the shoot already. Pictures of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 prom shoot have been going viral on the gram and by the looks of it, the theme is water, it seems. Check out the pictures here.

Mika picks Akanksha has his future bride

Mika Singh is going to conclude tonight. Mika Singh had been on a hunt for his bride and has finally found his life partner. He has picked none other than his best friend of years, Akanksha Puri as his bride. Akanksha entered as a wildcard contestant. Check out more deets here.

Erica has a cute pet name for Shaheer Sheikh's daughter

Erica Fernandes is one of the closest friends of Shaheer Sheikh. They worked together for three seasons of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and have remained friends ever since. Erica revealed that she has seen a lot of pictures of Anaya Sheikh, Shaheer and Ruchikaa Kapoor's daughter. She called her doll ball. Isn't that an adorable name? Erica hasn't met Anaya in person yet. She adds, " I hear stories about her being very naughty. I was expecting that to happen."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Finally, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo was dropped by the channel recently. It is indeed coming back after 5 years. Fans of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are super excited about the same. A lot of names have cropped up such as Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, and more. Cricketers such as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's name have surfaced as well. And chefs such as Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna have also cropped up. And joining the list of chefs is Zorawar Kalra. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, Zorawar Kalra have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Jannat Zubair talks about her Bollywood debut

In her latest interview, Jannat Zubair opened up on her Bollywood debut. The actress had planned on making her debut at the age of 18. It was all in negotiation in 2019 but then the pandemic happened. And hence, the movie never progressed. Jannat is soon going to make her Punjabi movie debut. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat revealed that she has not been getting good offers in Bollywood yet.

That's all in the TV news today.