Aneri Vajani, Shraddha Arya, Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more grabbed headlines today in the TV news section. Aneri opened up on leaving Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shocking twist, Karan Kundrra opens up on wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill's new video grabs attention and more. Let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day... Also Read - 1947 August 16: Blockbuster Director AR Murugadoss announces next movie but this time he's not teaming with Thalapathy Vijay

KARAN KUNDRRA-TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Karan and Tejasswi met each other in the house of Bigg Boss 15. They hit it off and started dating. Months later, they are going stronger than ever. There have been various rumours about their relationship but the duo never clarified. However, Karan has now opened up on the same. The actor jested that he has been married, had roka and even had kids on Twitter, as per the netizens. On a serious note, Karan added that he and Tejasswi are so busy that they don't get time to see each other properly. They haven't thought about marriage either. Read more here. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi were snapped on a dinner date recently. Karan was seen holding Tejasswi's bag. Fans hailed him as a gentleman. Check out here. Also Read - 5 times Palak Tiwari got brutally trolled; from walking ramp to being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan

BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2

In a shocking turn of events, and starrer TV show is going to take a bizarre twist. Ram aka Nakuul will ask Priya aka Disha to get her mother Meera arrested. As y'all know, Ram, Priya and others are investigating Ram's father's murder. Ram will believe that Priya is hiding the culprit who is someone from the family. Meera will take away Priya and Ram will misunderstand the situation evermore. Check out the spoiler of BALH2. Also Read - Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on THIS DATE – plot and character deets inside

SHEHNAAZ GILL'S NEW VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill is stunning her fans on Instagram and how! The actress who has reportedly signed and starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali recently shared a video in which she is seen grooving to ' Work Bitch. Check out the video here.

FAISAL KHAN REVEALS HAVING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

A couple of months ago, had been bedridden due to a leg injury. Faisal is a dancer and the actor had opened up about his mental state after his dancing took a hit due to the injury. Faisal revealed that he had suicidal thoughts. He said, "When a dancer injures his leg, it is like a horse breaking his leg as he is not able to move and do anything. I couldn’t do anything during that time and I was bedridden for 9 months. It was a very tough period. I was having so many thoughts running in my mind and negative thoughts because I was spending my 12 hours being awake on the sofa or bed doing nothing. Agar koi bhi Aise situation mein hoga toh Uske dimaag mein negative thoughts aayenge. I was having suicidal thoughts during that time."

HINA KHAN REACTS TO COMPARISONS WITH PEECEE

Hina Khan is ruling hearts at the Cannes 2022. The actress recently wore a saying blue dress with a sheer bodice inside. Twitteratti were quick to compare it with 's look from the red carpet of a movie premiere. Hina reacted to the comparison. Check out the tweet below:

ANERI VAJANI BIDS ADIEU TO ANUPAMAA

If you guys are wondering too whether Aneri will return to Rupali and Gaurav starrer Anupamaa, then the actress has clarified it all. In an interview with ETimes, she said, "When Rajan (Shahi, producer) sir narrated the character of Mukku, I realised that it was multi-layered and I could explore so much as an actor. More importantly, I was brought in to highlight the social evil of domestic violence. That was a game-changer for the show and for me, as an actor. It was a cameo for this particular reason. In a long-running show, characters are mostly defined, especially the lead characters. However, the sky was the limit for Mukku. Aisa mauka aapko kahaan milega. So, I couldn’t have declined the offer at any cost. After the short break, when Rajan sir asked me whether I would like to come back, I had to return for the love of Mukku. Par ab khatam ho gaya hai and there is no scope of coming back to the show (smiles). I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. Maine saari rasme nibha lee bas shaadi mein nahi rahungi. I will enjoy the wedding from Cape Town."

ASHNEER'S PICTURE GRABS ATTENTION

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover's picture from California is going viral. The BharatPe co-founder's shoes have grabbed headlines. He wore red sneakers from Sudden Wealth. Fans went gaga over Ashneer's shoes. Fans also trolled Shark Tank India's judge for going to California after resigning from BharatPe. Check out the story here.

SHRADDHA ARYA THANKS FANS FOR THEIR SUPPORT

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was recently robbed off of her new house fittings in Vishakhapatnam. The actress had reported the account and had lashed out at the designer. And now, she got all her fittings and robbed things from the designer and also got an apology. She shared a note on her Instagram stories. She said, "#ThePowerOfSocialMedia I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learnt: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well wishers. Forever Grateful".

ANUPAMAA UPCOMING TWIST

and starrer Anupamaa is going to see a major twist. Recently, MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia got married. And now there will be major drama happening in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. A report in Telly Chakkat says that Anuj and Anu will be welcoming a baby girl. Yes, you read that right. This is really interesting for all the Anupamaa fans.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 12

Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia and other celebs are going to participate in 's stunt based TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Shivangi, Pratik, Nishant and others celebs' looks from the promo shoot of KKK12. Aneri and of fame alongside Tushar, and Rajiv Adatia were snapped at the interview of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Check out the pictures here.

That's all in the TV news for today.