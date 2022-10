It's time for a roundup of the TV Newsmakers of the day. It basically is a wrap on all the TOP stories from the TV world. Today, we have Rupali Ganguly starred Anupamaa, Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and also Salman Khan-hosted TV show Bigg Boss 16. Talking about Anupamaa, popular actress Supriya Pilgaonkar was said to be entering the show and she has reacted to the same. On the other hand, an interesting twist from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has surfaced while Sajid Khan has found another support outside the house of Bigg Boss 16. This and more have grabbed headlines. Let's catch up on the TV newsmakers here:

Is Surpiya Pilgoankar entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa?

So, a couple of hours ago, reports surfaced stating Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Genda Phool actress Supriya Pilgaonkar is entering Rupali Ganguly, and starrer Anupamaa. It is a TOP TV show and reports said that Supriya will be the new rival of Anupamaa in the show. However, Supriya was baffled by the reports and called the baseless. Read the whole story here.

roots for Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss 16 courted a lot of controversy for the makers. There has been a petition filed to have him removed from the show. Sajid Khan is seen with Abdu a lot. Recently, Aamir Ali tweeted in support of Sajid Khan saying that he found him genuine and entertaining. Here's what he had to say about Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16.

talks about depression

Ratan Rajput is enjoying her village life right now. The actress has been away from TV for a long time. She recently opened up about suffering from depression after she lost her father. Ratan revealed that she did not feel like taking medicines. Ratan had also opened up about her casting couch experience when she was quite young. Read more details here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to snatch Savi from Sai?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat being concerned for Savi as she longs for her father. He feels Sai is being stubborn and adamant yet again by not revealing to her daughter about her father. Check more deets about the upcoming plot from Ayesha Singh, starrer show here.

Archana to instigate Abdu in Bigg Boss 16?

In the promo of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Archana Gautam questioning Abdu Rozik's calm and cool nature on the show. She says that people of all age groups tend to get angry. Shiv Thakare defends Abdu but Archana says she will make him angry. Watch the promo and read the whole story here.

Katrina tries scaring

Phone Bhoot cast , Siddhant Chaturvedi and will be seen promoting their film on . Katrina will try scaring Kapil as a ghost but he would just flirt with her. Watch the funny promo here:

Vaishali Takkar's ex threatened to leak her intimate pics?

Vaishali Takkar passed away due to suicide a couple of days ago. Vaishali was about to get married to Mitesh soon. Her ex Rahul Navlani had been harassing her saying he won't let her settle down and marry. As per the latest updates in the case, Nishant Singh Malkani, Vaishali's co-star revealed that Rahul had threatened to leak her intimate pics. Check out the whole report here.

That's all in the TV News today.