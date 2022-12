Let's give a wrap on the Trending TV Newsmakers of the day. It was one of the saddest days as Tunisha Sharma's last rites were held in the city today. The visuals that surfaced from the funeral were really heartbreaking. We also have popular TV actress Ayesha Singh talking about the fan reactions to the episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There have been updates on the fairy tale romance story that Ekta Kapoor is bringing up. We have Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta baring his heart and more. Also Read - Today's Top News in Entertainment: Salman Khan celebrates 57th Birthday, Tunisha Sharma's last rites [Watch Video]

Tunisha Sharma's funeral held; TV stars attend

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma's funeral was held in Mira Road today. The actress passed away due to suicide at the age of 20 on the sets of her TV show. Kanwar Dhillon, , Reem Sameer, Avneet Kaur, and Abhishek Nigam and many other TV celebs attended the funeral of Tunisha Sharma. Check the heartbreaking pics here. Shivin Narang was seen consoling and holding Tunisha's mother on the funeral ground. Tunisha's mother was devastated. She was her only child. Check out the video here. Tunisha's mom fainted after the last rites. Everyone was seen consoling the mother who lost her beloved daughter. Falaq Naaz and her mother also attended the funeral of Tunisha Sharma. On the other hand, reports have surfaced stating that Sheezan Khan broke down in front of a lady police officer. It is said that he has been changing his statements on their break-up. Check out the whole report here. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Mukesh Khanna gives his take on the situation; blames parents of young girls who send them to work in the industry [Watch]

Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz release a statement on behalf of their brother Sheezan

Sheezan Khan, who has been taken into custody on the charges of Abatement to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case is being interrogated by the police. He will remain in custody till 28th December. The media have been trying to get in touch with Sheezan's family. His sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz have asked them to give them some privacy as these are some tough times for everyone. In the statement, the sisters said that both families have been affected and they should be given privacy. Shafaq and Falaq also said that their silence should not be considered as a weakness. Check out the whole statement here: Also Read - Tunisha Sharma last rites: Vishal Jethwa, Shweta Basu, Sharib Hashmi, and other co-stars and family pay last tribute to the departed soul [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shafaq Naaz (@shafaqnaaz777)

Ranndeep Rai on link-up rumours

Just a couple of days ago, Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi were linked together. Reports surfaced stating that the Balika Vadhu 2 costars were dating for about three months. However, they both denied the rumours straight away. Recently, Ranndeep Rai, who recently entered the TV show Meet opened up on the rumours. The actor said that rumours don't affect him and that he doesn't invest his time in explaining because rumours aren't going to stop. Right now, Ranndeep is only focused on his career.

Not Mohsin Khan but to headline Ekta Kapoor show?

A couple of weeks ago, reports surfaced stating that Mohsin Khan will be returning to TV after with an Ekta Kapoor show. It was reported that Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a fairytale romance which is based on Beauty and the Beast. Mohsin Khan was said to be playing the male lead. However, the latest reports have surfaced saying that not Mohsin but Kushal Tandon of Beyhadh fame will be the male lead. Let's wait for official confirmation of the same.

Ayesha Singh REACTS to fans' reactions on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Ayesha Singh opened up on how fans tend to mix the reel and real characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress said that the fans connect with the characters and if they don't then, the actors would be held responsible for not doing their jobs well. She explained that when they connect with the characters they take everything to heart. While she doesn't not like trolling, Ayesha Singh shares that she has been getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans.

Family week in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has turned interesting more than ever. Well, sadly Ankit Gupta was evicted recently. and Vikkas Manaktala are the wildcards on the show. has also returned to Bigg Boss 16. Abdu has been maintaining his distance from Nimrit and . A lot of temper flares have happened over various things. And now, as per a report in TC, the family week episode will take place on New Years' Eve.

Reem Shaikh SLAMS the media

Today, Tunisha Sharma's funeral was held in the city. A lot of people from the TV world who knew Tunisha attended the last rites of the young actress. The visuals of Tunisha's mom and the funeral were quite heartbreaking. Reem Sameer, one of the friends of Tunisha Sharma was by her mother's side the whole time. Reem Shaikh slammed the media for the way they covered the funeral of the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress. She penned a lengthy note on the same. Check it out here:

Ankit Gupta opens up on his thoughts on marriage

Ankit Gupta recently got evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 16. He has ever since been giving interviews. In his interview with News18, Ankit Gupta revealed that he felt the makers wanted him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to play as a couple. However, he adds that it was not possible for them both. Ankit states that they have a very strong bond but that's about it. He also opened up about his thoughts on marriage. Ankit Gupta doesn't believe in the institution of marriage.

That's all in the TV News.