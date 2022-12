Let's give a wrap on who and what made the news in the TV section today. We have the Tunisha Sharma suicide case and its latest developments. We have two actors who left popular TV shows. We have three amazing actors returning to popular TV shows as well. From Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more have made it to TV newsmakers. So without further ado, let's catch up on all the important TV news of the day. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death to Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser release date reveal [Watch Video]

Shocking as it sounds, it is true. Nakuul Mehta himself confirmed that he has quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor played the titular role of in the reboot of the show. The actor said that he felt creatively full and that there was nothing more for him to add to the story. Nakuul said that he would miss playing Ram. Check out more deets here.

Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori to enter as wild card?

Gori Nagori was one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. However, after a couple of weeks, she was evicted. Gori was happy to be out. She had big fights with Archana Gautam inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Gori Nagori has been approached to re-enter the house as a wild card. Vikkas Manaktala and have entered Bigg Boss 16 as wildcards.

Did Paras Priyadarshan quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Neil getting killed. Paras Priyadarshan played the role of Neil in the popular TV show. The actor had reportedly quit the show. As per media reports, there is going to be a leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon. Now, Aarohi is pregnant and the makers are all set for a leap. Paras did not want to play a father after the leap. Well, it has not been confirmed as of yet.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kaku calls Vinu paraya khoon

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, dramatic twists will be seen taking place. Virat will go on a search for Vinayak while Kaku will scold little Vinayak for his fondness towards Sai. Vinayak will be hurt upon hearing Kaku. Later, Kaku calls Vinayak Paraya khoon. Check out the whole story here.

Tunisha Sharma suicide case latest updates

Today, Sheezan Khan's custody was extended by another two days in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide case. His lawyer revealed that they did not object when the police asked for two days' custody as even Sheezan and his family wants to know the truth. A report in Mid-Day quoted the doctor who checked Tunisha Sharma, saying that Sheezan Khan was crying continuously and begged him to save Tunisha. WhatsApp chats of Sheezan and Tunisha are being probed into by the police and further investigation is pending. Read the deets here. As per reports, Tunisha's phone is yet to be accessed. On the other hand, Tunisha's uncle claimed that Tunisha's mom revealed that the actress had changed after meeting Sheezan and started wearing Hijab. Read more details here.

makes a surprising revelation

Shivin Narang worked with Tunisha Sharma in Internet Wala Love. Shivin was one of the first actors who reached out to Tunisha's mom when the actress passed away due to suicide. Shivin recently revealed that he was supposed to work with Tunisha on the 23rd and 24th of December. However, the shoot was postponed. Shivin wished that the shoot have went through so that he had a clue about Tunisha's health and he would have helped her out.

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul cast to be changed?

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul's shoot has been halted since Tunisha Sharma's suicide. Sheezan Khan has been taken into custody and the case is being investigated. And now, amidst the ongoing case, reports have surfaced stating that the shoot will be resumed once the makers cast new faces in for Mariyam and Ali Baba. As per a report in TellyChakkar, Sheezan might be replaced owing to the legal case. In the meantime, the show might continue airing the bank of episodes they have.

to enter Naagin 6

Adaa Khan is soon going to enter Naagin 6 which stars Tejasswi Prakash and Shrey Mittal in the lead. Pictures of Adaa Khan from the sets of Naagin 6 went viral recently. The actress has a huge history with Naagin and she is one of the most favourite Naagins ever. Adaa Khan revealed that she has a long role and not for an episode or two. However, Adaa refused to divulge whether she has a positive or a negative role and wants the audience to find it out in the episodes.

Hiten Tejawani to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

is soon going to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Lakhan Kapoor, brother of Ram, played by Nakuul Mehta. Hiten was asked about the pressure of entering the show mid-way. Hiten revealed that he never takes such pressure. He said that he is hoping for the best.

to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Jay Soni is all set to enter Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor will play a positive role in the show. He will be seen as Akshara's friend in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Jay Soni revealed that he had lost weight and it helped him bag YRKKH. It feels like it's a wonderful opportunity to work with Rajan Shahi.

Gautam Vig reacts to Soundarya Sharma saying she does not miss him

Gautam Singh Vig was in a relationship with Soundarya Sharma when he was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. However, a couple of weeks ago, he was evicted. Soundarya was heard saying that she does not miss Gautam and was also seen mocking him with Archana Gautam. Gautam Singh Vig reacted to the same and said that he was a fool to not believe others when people said that it is just one-sided. He is deeply hurt by her statements.

