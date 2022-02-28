Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to call put a media outlet that reported that and she had a fight over on I Can Do That. Buzz is that is going to be a part of a swayamwar on TV. It seems his good friend will also be a part of the show. On Smart Jodi, and Vicky Jain opened up on how the demise of SSR was a test of their relationship. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recall how Sushant Singh Rajput's death was the 'toughest test' of their relationship

Gauahar Khan blasts news channel

Not one to take things lying down, Gauahar Khan blasted a news channel for twisting her words. Shibani Dandekar who married Farhan Akhtar and Gauahar Khan had been colleagues on the show, I Can Do That. In an interview, she congratulated the new couple and said that all the girls on the show had crushed on Farhan Akhtar. The channel reported that Gauahar Khan and Shibani Dandekar both crushed on him. A livid Gauahar Khan gave them a piece of her mind. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anu INSULTS Vanraj like never before; Malvika rectifies her mistake and returns Anuj's wealth

Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain open up on SSR demise

On the inaugural episode of Smart Jodi, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spoke about how the sudden death of was a huge test for them. Ankita Lokhande said she felt that she needed to take a stand on some matters and hence spoke out. Vicky Jain said too much judgement was thrown at them by the public.

Mika Singh to get hitched in swayamvar

Like Rahul Mahajan, and Shehnaaz Gill, Mika Singh is also going to be on a swayamvar show. It seems Rakhi Sawant too will be a part of it. A source told ETimes, "The reality show will be similar to swayamwars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that. Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country."

, Swara Bhaskar react on Indian students

As we know, Indian students are facing a tough time in Ukraine. Some videos have gone viral where students at the border of Ukraine-Romania were allegedly manhandled by Ukrainian soldiers. They wanted to cross over to Romania to catch a flight back home. Kushal Tandon and Swara Bhaskar reacted on the same.

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly shoots with Dabboo Ratnani

After Shehnaaz Gill it is Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who has shot with Dabboo Ratnani. They posted a pic together. Anupamaa is a real craze with Indians all over and Rupali Ganguly is getting huge love. Dabboo Ratnani did a fab shoot with Shehnaaz Gill let us see what magic Anupamaa and Dabboo bring for the cameras.

That's all in the TV news today.