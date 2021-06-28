Trending TV news Today: Pearl V Puri's statement on rape accusation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance video and more

Hola, Monday comes to an end in a couple of hours now. You know what it means, right? If not, well, it's time for the news wrap from your beloved television industry. So, we had some interesting news update from TV today. Pearl V Puri released a statement on the rape case allegations against him, celebrated her birthday with Aly Goni and family and more. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin birthday bash: Romance is in the air for the birthday girl and beau Aly Goni and #Jaslyfans are all hearts – view pics

Pearl V Puri's statement

After weeks, Pearl V Puri's team released a statement by the actor on the rape allegations against him. He put out a post saying, "Life has its own of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb... (sic)" Pearl V Puri wrote. Also Read - Happy birthday, Jasmin Bhasin: Did you know the actress worked for a credit card company before modelling and acting? Watch the video to know her journey so far

Pearl V Puri FINALLY reacts to the rape allegations against him; thanks everyone for their support

Jasmin Bhasin's birthday bash

Aly Goni and his family ringed in Jasmin Bhasin's birthday in Goa. It included a karaoke, a jungle themed cake, love and laughter. Aly Goni posted a heartfelt note for Jasmin on her birthday. He wrote, "I m posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan @jasminbhasin2806." He also shared an another post. The post said, "Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what Best friend for life god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much happy birthday." Have a dekko at his posts here:

#HBDJASMINBHASIN: Fans go crazy as Aly Goni sings 's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum for Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday - watch video

Shakhi trends on Twitter

In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, finally Shaurya and Anokhi get married to each other. And Shakhi fans are pretty stoked that finally their favourite couple are now man and wife. #ShaKhiKiShaadi had been trending on Twitter with images and video from the episode. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: #ShaKhiKiShaadi trends on social media as Shaurya and Anokhi finally become man and wife

's Instagram video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a video of belly dancing on her gram recently. Social media users commented on her video saying that Gopi bahu has forgotten her sanskaar. While some showered her with love, the actress was slammed by trolls for the same. She captioned the post saying, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form.I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance.Still learning.But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this…#reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #bellydance #dancereels #passion #blessed #trending."

cooks for the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Erica Fernandes cooked a scrumptious meal for the cast and crew of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Erica cooked mutton biryani, chicken gravy and even fritters. Talking about the same, she said, "Even though I recently turned vegetarian, that doesn’t stop me from cooking non-vegetarian food for others and that is how I ended up making mutton, chicken, batata wada, chaats and other dishes for the cast and crew of the show. Everyone was missing home food, so I would run between shots and cook something for them and it was a lot of fun. I just didn't mind it because I love cooking and feeding people so it makes me very happy when I see happy faces after a good meal."