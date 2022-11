From Ayesha Singh winning hearts as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa shocking promo leaves fans worried, Bigg Boss 16 latest updates involving Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare, timings and wildcards, Chetan Bhagat responds to Urfi Javed sharing Whatsapp chats. And a lot more happened in the TV world and we are here to give a wrap on the same. Let's meet our Trending TV Newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai savagely LASHES out at Virat for his threats; fans impressed with her performance

Ayesha Singh wins hearts in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, you shall all see Sai giving it back to Virat for his threats about taking away Savi from her. She will also give a list of conditions to Virat and tell him that he can only meet her once in a week. Ayesha Singh's firm stance has won hearts and how!

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar slot timing changed

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most watched and most widely watched TV shows in the country. It airs every day and has Weekend Ka Vaar with on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday and Sunday, the show would air at 9:30 pm. But as per the latest report the weekend timings have been changed. Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will now air from 9 pm onwards.

Neha Marda reveals what's it like to be pregnant

Neha Marda announced her pregnancy a couple of days ago. The actress shared a heartwarming picture with her husband while revealing that she is pregnant. And now, the actress has shared a reel video in which she has shared the expectations vs reality of being pregnant. It's a cute and funny video. Watch here:

AbhiRa fans are upset with episode

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi will see Aarohi blackmailing Abhimanyu with Akshara's pregnancy complications. Abhimanyu begs Aarohi and agrees to do whatever she wants. Here's how netizens reacted to the episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Bigg Boss 16 to have wildcards soon

It's now time for the wildcards to enter the house of Bigg Boss 16. If reports are anything to go by then and The Golden Brothers of Maharashtra - Sunny and Bunty are going to be the wildcard contestants of the season. Check out the list here.

Naagin 6 gets a new time slot

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sahejpal and Amandeep Sandhu starrer TV show Naagin 6 recently hot an extension. The show had been moved to the 7 pm slot since Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was on air. Since Jhalak concluded this past weekend, Naagin 6 is likely to take back the old time slot. It might help improve the TRPs of the show.

Chetan Bhagat responds to Urfi Javed sharing leaked WhatsApp chats

Recently, Chetan Bhagat made a statement about the Youth of India watching Urfi Javed and her videos under the blanket. Urfi slammed him saying he was promoting rape culture. She later shared alleged leaked chats of Chetan Bhagat from the MeToo wave. Chetan Bhagat denied the WhatsApp leaked messages. Channa Mereya actor Kanwalpreet Singh condemned his statement saying that he is giving the wrong message to the youth of the country. Read more details here.

Dalljiet Kaur is unhappy with Shalin swearing on his son Jaydon

Shalin Bhanot is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. The actor has been linked to Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta inside the house. He has been seen swearing on his son, Jaydon for various things. In a media report, a source close to the actress revealed that Dalljiet is not happy with Shalin constantly dragging Jaydon into their conversations and swearing on him.

turns TV producer

Popular actor Amar Upadhyay is going to produce the upcoming TV show Kyunki Tum Hi Ho. He was initially going to produce the show only. But on channel's suggestion, he will also act in it. He will be seen playing the role of Karan Pratap Singh.

Anupamaa in grave danger

and aka Anupamaa and Anuj are helping out Dimple and her husband in the rape case. Baa has warned Anupamaa from taking the case against the criminals back for her own safety. And now, a new promo has been released wherein Anupamaa is seen teased and threatened on the road. Watch the Anupamaa promo here:

Shiv Thakare fans are furious with Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Archana Gautam mocking Shiv Thakare for winning Bigg Boss Marathi. The actress-turned-politician is known for her honest and frank remarks. However, this time Archana's behaviour has left all Shiv Thakare fans very upset. Read more here.

That's all in the trending TV News Today.