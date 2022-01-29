The world of television has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending TV news of the day. Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Vishal Kotian reacts to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him, newlyweds and Suraj Nambiar steal a steamy kiss at their reception party, 2's Ram's dialogue 'Meri Priya' leaves netizens crushing hard on him, confirms her return in Naagin 6 and more. Here's a look at the top trending TV news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Shweta Tiwari accidentally reveal the winner's identity? – watch video

Adaa Khan CONFIRMS her return in Naagin 6 Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant ORDERS husband Ritesh to kiss her in public; netizens say 'Band karo ye gandi harqatein' – watch

TV actress Adaa Khan confirmed her return in 's supernatural show Naagin season 6. She tweeted saying, "Aa rahi hai woh ek baar fir... #Naagin6 @ektarkapoor @ColorsTV #basantpanchami." Well, Adaa mentioned Basant Panchami in her tweet as it seems as the show will premiere its first episode on Basant Panchami which is February 5. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat chooses money over trophy; picks briefcase and gets ELIMINATED?

Also read: Naagin 6: Adaa Khan CONFIRMS her return in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller show; hints at premiere date – view pic

aka Ram's 'Meri Priya' dialogue leaves netizens crushing hard

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and 's show has made viewers fall in love with their characters. In the latest episode, Priya aka Disha Parmar was upset and Mahendra Sood aka Abhay Bhargava slams Priya for everything that happened. Ram scolds Mahendra Sood for his bad behaviour. Netizens are bowled over by Ram's cool swag and the stand he took for Priya against her father. Later, we also saw how he called her 'Meri Priya' while talking about Mahendra Sood's audacity with Adi. Fans are going gaga over Nakuul's 'Meri Priya' dialogue.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's swag and 'Meri Priya' dialogue leaves netizens crushing hard on him – view tweets

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar steal a steamy kiss at their reception party

Naagin actress Mouni Roy got married to beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The two got married in two wedding ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali wedding. A video of their wedding reception went viral on social media, wherein Mouni and Suraj kissed each other.

Also read: Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar steal a steamy kiss at their reception party – watch UNSEEN video

Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss season 13's Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show. As she appeared on the sets of the show, Shehnaaz started crying and gave a tight hug. The host of the show also got emotional and could not hold back his tears.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shehnaaz Gill - Salman Khan cry as they remember Sidharth Shukla; SidNaaz fans say 'this made us numb' – read tweets

Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was all set to release an old music video of him with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement and insisted that they should be informed before any content regarding the actor is aired. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said, " It’s funny that I’m even responding to it. People are just contemplating that it was for Vishal. But I’m not a producer. Releasing a song is a producer’s call and not an actor’s. Sidharth was a close friend and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven’t heard from them".

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Vishal Kotian REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's family's statement against him

Bigg Boss 15: ORDERS husband Ritesh to kiss her in public

Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh Singh were spotted on the sets of the show. In the video, Rakhi was ordering Ritesh to kiss her and within no time the netizens trolled the actress for her drama. One user commented 'Chuma chanti chal ri h', while the other wrote, 'Ye koi RAMDIKHANA hai? Band karo ye gandi harqateim'.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant ORDERS husband Ritesh to kiss her in public; netizens say 'Band karo ye gandi harqatein' – watch