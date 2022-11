It's time we look at who and what made the news in the TV section today. We have pregnancy news debunking to opening up about the love between characters, Bigg Boss 16 updates, a popular actor becoming the highest-paid actor on television and more. We have Rubina Dilaik reacting to her pregnancy news again. We also have updates from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt talking about the true love of Virat and other popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and more telly actresses who left hearts racing with their bikini looks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star opens up on Virat's true love

BollywoodLife got in touch with Neil Bhatt and asked about the fans talking about the differences in Virat's behaviour towards Sai and Pakhi as husband. Neil explained that Virat's both relationships have had both facets. He shared that for Virat he will always pick his duty over his love. And that has been the case forever now. Neil Bhatt also revealed who is Virat's true love between Sai and Pakhi. Read the EXCLUSIVE interview here. In other news, fans were very miffed after watching the upcoming episode. They were questioning the makers about the track and also about the expressions of Virat in the episode. Read all about it here.

Chahatt Khanna reacts to 's comment on Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed lashed out at Chetan Bhagat for commenting on her clothes and alleged that he is promoting r*pe culture. Chetan denied saying that he was just asking youth to stay away from social media. Chahatt Khanna reacted to Chetan Bhagat's comment by saying that she did not find anything wrong in the author's statement. Read more details here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reunites with Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a couple of months ago. He has been replaced by in the popular sitcom. Recently, Shailesh met the director of TMKOC who revealed how he 'harassed' Taarak on the show, the most. Fans started making demands of bringing back Shailesh as Taarak in the show. Check out the whole story here.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks down in Bigg Boss 16 house

All seems not well between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and . The Udaariyaan actress is seen pouring her heart out and breaking down in front of Soundarya Sharma. Priyanka talked about how despite wanting and wishing well for Ankit, she is coming out as wrong. Check out the promo and the whole story here.

Pisachini to move to OTT

Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput and Nyrra Banerji starrer supernatural thriller show Pisachini is going to wrap up its TV run soon. Yes, you read that right. Pisachini is now going to move to the OTT platform. The last date of Pisachini's premiere on TV is going to be 23 December 2022. After that the show will be continuing on the OTT platform, Voot.

gets trolled

A couple of hours ago, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta of Kundali Bhagya fame dropped a reel video in which she is seen grooving with her on-screen nemesis. However, Shraddha is getting flak for her look. The actress is getting body-shamed in the comments sections wherein netizens are seen advising her to lose weight. Check out the reel video here:

Rubina Dilaik clarifies pregnancy rumours

In the latest news today, Rubina Dilaik took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of herself and and savagely replying to the rumours of her pregnancy. It so happened that Abhinav and Rubina entered a building wherein there was also a clinic. Rumours about her pregnancy hit the block again. This time, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1o beauty took a dig. Check out her tweet here:

Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09 , next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting ??? pic.twitter.com/9yhvsAC3YZ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 29, 2022

Sherdil Shergill star becomes the highest-paid actor

is seen essaying the role of Raj in Surbhi Chandna starrer TV show Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj Dhoopar moved on from Kundali Bhagya and signed up for the show alongside his Naagin 5 costar. They have been winning hearts together. And now, as per the latest report, Dheeraj Dhoopar has become the highest-paid actor. A report in TellyChakkar says the Spotboye report said that he charges a whopping Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs plus GST per episode.

fan war

Where the drama in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show is heading, nobody knows. However, the drama in the fandom is at a peak. Allegedly, fake group chats have been leaked online. Harshad, Pranali and Karishma Sawant's solo fans seem to be having a war online. Read more details here.

That's all in the TV newsmakers today.