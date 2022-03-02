Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Shabir Ahluwalia, , 2, and more have made news in the TV section today. Tejasswi Prakash posted the sweetest birthday wish for her brother Pratik Wayangankar. Karan Kundrra wished him in the comments section. BollywoodLife's exclusive report on the delay of Shabir Ahluwalia's new TV show, netizens highlight discrepancies in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans have a special request for the makers and more. Here are the top TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa slips to third, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 climbs the chart: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax Media

Karan wishes Tejasswi's brother

A couple of hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and wished her brother Pratik Wayangankar on his birthday. Pratik has been staying in the US for a while now. However, he had been staunchly supporting Tejasswi in everything when she was a participant in Bigg Boss 15. The Naagin 6 actress penned a heartfelt note for her brother and her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra dropped a comment wishing Pratik on her post in the Punjabi style. Karan and Tejasswi's families seem to have accepted their relationship. Check out Karan's wish for Teja's brother here. Also Read - Lock Upp: Will Karan Kundrra be the new jailor in Kangana Ranaut's reality show? Here's what we know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a major twist in the last few days. In the last few days on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Manish Goenka getting a heart attack, Akshara blaming her love as the problem for her family, Abhimanyu getting angry on Akshara. Later, we saw Manish putting a condition in front of Abhi. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhi convincing Akshara. It's kinda like an indirect proposal and Manish has given his acceptance to their relationship too. While AbhiRa fans are happy that everything is getting back to normal between the lovebirds, there have been some who pointed out discrepancies and loose ends.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

After a long time, RaYa shippers are getting to see a romance between Ram and Priya. and 's chemistry has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV show. Since they are finally getting to see Ram and Priya coming closer, they don't want any more villain drama happening and enjoy some RaYa moments at peace. Here's what they have to say.

Shabir Ahluwalia's TV show gets delayed

BollywoodLife.com has learned that Shabir Ahluwalia's new TV show has been delayed. The actor will be seen in a TV show produced by Yash Patnaik. The actor had been a part of for about 7 years and he recently quit the TV show. Since he has been working for so long, Shabir is currently is enjoying his break with his family right now. And the shoot of his new TV show will not begin a couple more weeks. Read the whole exclusive story of Shabir's new TV show here.

The Kapil Sharma Show

used to play Bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actress used to play a 22-year-old Bua and entertained the masses. Upasana did not return to Kapil's show on Sony TV, The Kapil Sharma Show after he moved. It was alleged that Upasana and Kapil had a rift between them. However, recently, Upasana rebuffed all the reports. She said that she was bound by a professional contract which is why she couldn't join Kapil and his troops. However, Upasana is all game to rejoin provided she gets a good character. Read the whole report here.

That's all in the TV News today.